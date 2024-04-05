How to defeat Necrodrakon in AFK Journey Dream Realm

Necrodrakon in AFK Journey is among the four available bosses in the Dream Realm game mode. The boss has six difficulty levels, with the final being an Endless mode. Killing Necrodrakon in one difficulty unlocks the next, whereas, in Endless mode, the boss doesn’t die. You must inflict the highest amount of damage possible. You can earn Dream Fragments, Tidal Essence, and more by defeating the boss.

Defeating Necrodrakon won’t be challenging with a carefully crafted team. However, you must study the boss’ attacks and abilities before choosing your heroes to brawl with the dragon.

This article details Necrodrakon's skills and recommends some of the best heroes to use against him.

Guide to defeat Necrodrakon in AFK Journey

Defeating Necrodrakon in AFK Journey requires heroes who can move frequently on the battlefield. (Image via Lilith Games)

Before identifying the best AFK Journey heroes to beat Necrodrakon, knowing his skills and abilities is crucial. The dragon has high damage output and can cast debuffs, which can be annoying.

Here are the details:

Ultimate: Necrodrakon casts his Ultimate at 15, 40, and 65 seconds in the battle, dealing 70% damage each time to all enemies. Additionally, he can inflict three stacks of Abyss Sacrifice debuff, increasing the heroes’ attack speed by 10 and the damage they take by 25%.

Corrosion Breathe: Necrodrakan creates a 1-tile abyss mire in the area with most heroes, lasting for four seconds. Any hero within the mire gets 35% damage per second.

Abyss Crest: Necrodrakan places a crest beneath each hero that explodes after 15 seconds, damage. Additionally, it slows down the Energy gain efficiency and reduces attacking stats. This effect can stack up to two times. Heroes can avoid Abyss Crest by moving before the explosion.

Necrodrakon uses Abyss Crest at the five-second mark after the battle starts and every 20 seconds after that.

Corruption Sting: This attack deals 50% damages to the two heroes with maximum health. It stuns them for one second and drains 40 Energy over the next three seconds.

Necrodrakon punishes less mobile heroes who like to stay in one place during the battle, like Cecia and Rowan with Abyss Crest and Corrosion Breathe. It casts Abyss Crest around three times, Corrosion Breathe nine times, Corruption Sting seven times, and Ultimate three times if you manage to survive till the timer runs out, which is 90 seconds.

Best heroes to defeat Necrodrakon in AFK Journey

Temesia and Shakir are among the best heroes who can give a hard time to Necrodrakon in AFK Journey. (Image via Lilith Games)

Due to Necrodrakon’s Abyss Crest and Corrosion Breathe, you must use heroes that move around frequently. Additionally, his Corruption Sting skill targets the healthiest characters, making the healer in your roster less effective.

Therefore, using Tank, DPS, Buffer, and Debuffer heroes in your AFK Journey team will significantly help you defeat Necrodrakon in AFK Journey. You can use the Awakening Spell Artifact for healing purposes.

Below are some of the best characters that Necrodrakon will have a hard time dealing with:

Temesia: Tank

Reiner: Debuffer

Kruger: Debuffer

Thoran: Debuffer and Tank

Shakir: Buffer

Smokey & Meerky: Buffer

Marilee: DPS

Korin: DPS

Rhys: DPS

Vala: DPS

It’s recommended that heroes be upgraded to the highest level possible, especially in the mid and late-game. You must choose those who won’t be stationary in fights, especially with DPS and Tank. If you’re using a stationary Tank hero, ensure he survives longer and can absorb the damage inflicted by Abyss Crest and Corrosion Breathe.

The debuffer against Necrodrakan in AFK Journey must either decrease the dragon’s defense or increase the damage it takes. On the other hand, the buffer should be able to boost your team’s overall damage. It goes without saying that taking advantage of the Faction bonus is crucial in this battle.

That concludes our guide to defeating Necrodrakon in AFK Journey. Follow Sportskeeda for more AFK Journey-related guides.

