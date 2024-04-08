AFK Journey: Best ways to obtain Artifact Echoes

As you make your way through AFK Journey you will come across Artifacts that help your characters get more powerful by buffing their various stats. Artifacts are one of the core features in the game which will buff stats like the ATK, ATK SPD, DEF, and more, for the characters in your party.

Apart from directly leveling your character, providing them with these battle emblems is a great way of making them more powerful as you proceed further toward the harder in-game content.

However, if you like a particular artifact you will get to enhance them with the help of Artifact Echoes. These are much like Hero Acorns in AFK Journey, and today’s guide will go over some of the best ways to acquire more Artifact Echoes as you progress further in the Idle RPG.

Best ways to obtain Artifact Shards and Spell Echoes in AFK Journey

Artifact Shards can be obtained via the following means in AFK Journey:

Completing the main story missions that you receive.

Take part in competitive Battle Modes (you don’t necessarily have to win)

Buy Trolley Bundles with real-life currency (microtransactions)

Exchange particular items at the Emporium for Artifact Echoes.

Complete Growth Trail missions

Here is how you can acquire each of the Spell Echoes:

Enlightening Spell: Participating in AFK Stage Battles and Corrupt Creatures events.

Participating in AFK Stage Battles and Corrupt Creatures events. Awakening Spell: The best way to get these is by completing main missions and side content.

The best way to get these is by completing main missions and side content. Ironwall Spell: No particular way of getting them apart from just progressing through the game and purchasing your “1st Purchase Bundle”.

No particular way of getting them apart from just progressing through the game and purchasing your “1st Purchase Bundle”. Confining Spell: Some echoes can be obtained from main quests, however, the more effective way is to purchase the respective bundle.

Some echoes can be obtained from main quests, however, the more effective way is to purchase the respective bundle. Blazing Spell: Complete story missions or purchase Trolley Bundles.

Complete story missions or purchase Trolley Bundles. Starshard Spell: Obtained by completing quests in the Dream Realm.

All Artifacts and their effects in AFK Journey

Here are all the artifacts and their effects in the idle RPG:

Enlightening Spell

Buffs Attack Speed and HP

Awakening Spell

Bufs Physical Defense and Magic Defense

Ironwall Spell

Increases Haste and Vitality

Confining Spell

Enhances Attack and HP

Blazing Spell

Buffs Defense Penetration, Physical Defense, and Magic Defense

Starshard Spell

Improves Haste and HP

The artifacts you choose for your characters will largely depend on your playstyle, your team composition, and the type of enemy you are going up against.