AFK Journey: What is Haste and how to increase it

Haste is one of the few character stats you stumble upon in AFK Journey. But unlike other stats like the ATK and HP, Haste is a bit more complicated to grasp as the RPG does not exactly go out of its way to explain it. While on the surface it may seem like a stat that works like ATK SPD, there are a lot of differences.

Today’s AFK Journey guide will go over everything you need to know about the Haste stat and how you can increase it.

AFK Journey Haste explained

Haste in AFK Journey is the stat that determines the frequency of your character’s attacks and the animation speed of those attacks. Contrary to ATK SPD which only increases the frequency of regular attacks and attack animations, Haste increases the frequency of skills as well. A higher attack speed of skills and regular attacks can help you breeze through some of the harder content in the game.

Haste is an important stat that you need to increase in AFK Journey. It’s much more effective in battle than ATK SPD and will come in handy for almost every character type in the title. Even a slight increase in Haste can help you overcome a battle that you are losing.

How to increase Haste in AFK Journey

The most straightforward way of increasing Haste in the game is to level up your characters. After climbing a particular tier, some of your characters are likely to gain a slight increase in Haste.

Additionally, an alternative way to increase the stat is to use other characters to buff it temporarily. For instance, characters like Lyca can increase ATK SPD and Haste by 20 points for a short duration. Vala, on the other hand, increases her own Haste by 80 points if she kills a marked enemy.

Apart from ATK and HP is another important stat that you want to make the most of when stuck in a difficult encounter. Getting more attacks in during a short time frame will let you deal more damage, and you'll have a comparatively easier time going through some of the harder content that the game throws at you.