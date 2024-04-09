How to get and use Soulstones in AFK Journey

Soulstones are one of the most powerful Ascension boosters that you will come across in AFK Journey. These core resources help you level up your heroes rapidly making it significantly easier to grind through some of the hardest content in the game. However, obtaining Soulstones, especially the A-Level and the S-Level ones is easier said than done. These determine the hero rarity you get and are one of the harder resources to farm in the game.

Today’s AFK Journey guide will go over how you can farm and use Soulstones in the Idle RPG.

How to farm Soulstones in AFK Journey

Here are some of the best ways of acquiring high-level Soulstones in AFK Journey:

1) Participate in Corrupt Creature Events

One of the best ways of getting Soulstones is to start Corrupt Creature events which is a limited PvE mission where you and three other players face off against waves of powerful enemies.

By just participating in them, you gain a chance to get your hands on 60 A-Level and S-Level Soulstones. So every time this event is up, feel free to participate in it.

2) Completing Daily quests and Growth Path Objectives

Another great way of getting more Soulstones in AFK Journey is to complete the Daily missions. You can find these objectives under the Quests menu, so make sure you complete these tasks to get your hands on a lot of Soulstones in the game.

3) Obtain Noble Path rewards

The Noble Path rewards are also another great way of obtaining Soulstones in the Idle RPG. These are Milestone rewards that you receive by just logging in or completing various quests.

Every time you ascend five times in the Noble Path you are rewarded with 20 A-Level Soulstones if you are a regular player, and 60 A-Level Soulstones if you have purchased the premium bundles.

How to use Soulstones in AFK Journey

Once you have obtained 60 Soulstones you need to access them from the inventory. There will be a small circle around the item once you have the required amount and by tapping on it, you will be able to summon a random Soul Sigil. The Hero Dupe you get will be directly related to the type of stone you are using.

Apart from Sulstones, you can also use Soul Sigils by directly purchasing them from the Emporium stores to get the same result.