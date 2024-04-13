AFK Journey: Best ways to farm and use Gemstones

Gemstones are one of the key resources that you will get to collect as you make your way through the world of Esperia in AFK Journey. Although it’s one of the more common tools to acquire in the game you still require a good amount of them to make the ideal party and complete some of the harder challenges in the RPG. Gemstones are the resources that let you summon heroes in AFK Journey. Recruiting new and more powerful characters in the game is a key part of progression in the RPG, so it’s best to know some of the ways you can go about acquiring the resource in the game.

Today’s AFK Journey guide will go over some of the best ways to acquire Gemstones in the Idle RPG.

How to easily get Gemstones in AFK Journey

There are several ways of getting Gemstones in AFK Journey, with the most straightforward way being purchasing them from the store. However, this method is not recommended for free-to-play players.

If you are a F2P player here are some of the best ways of getting Gemstones:

Completing Growth Paths

Completing Growth Trials

Redeeming Free Codes

Completing Daily missions (will offer the least amount of Gemstones)

You can use a Farlight account to redeem a fair amount of gemstones. The Farlight Pass links to all Farlight Games and by logging in daily you will get to earn points that allow you to exchange them for rewards like Gemstones.

How to use Gemstones in AFK Journey

The best way of using Gemstones in AFK Journey will be to obtain Invite Rolls at the Nobel Tavern. This will let you acquire more heroes for your party if you don’t have any Invite Rolls. You can use 300 Gemstones for a single roll.

However, do keep in mind that the Gemstone system for rolls only works for “All-Hero Recruitment” and “Rate Up Recruitment”, so you will not be able to use this for Epic Recruitment.

So when it comes to acquiring Gemstones we recommend that you go for the F2P and save your money for the more important resources like the Dolly Ticket and Dragon Crystals.