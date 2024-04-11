Stellar Crystals are the core resource you need to summon heroes of the Celestial and the Hypogean factions in AFK Journey. These heroes are not drawn by usual means, and you'll need to make your way to the Stargaze Station and invest in Stellar Crystals to get them.

However, obtaining a good amount of Stellar Crystals is easier said than done, and there are multiple ways to acquire them in the game.

This AFK Journey guide will go over the best ways to obtain Stellar Crystals in the Idle RPG.

Best ways of getting Stellar Crystals in AFK Journey

Here are some of the best ways by which you can get Stellar Crystals in AFK Journey:

1) Purchasing them from the Guild Store

The most straightforward but expensive way of obtaining Stellar Crystals is to purchase them from the Guild Store. You'll need 400 Diamonds to get one, quite a steep amount. Diamonds are another rare resource in AFK Journey, so only use them if you're certain about pulling a particular hero from the Stargaze Station.

However, you will be limited to purchasing only six Stellar Crystals monthly.

2) Getting them from the Recruitment Store

The next best way of getting the Stellar Crystal is to use the Dolly Tickets you come across in the Noble Tavern. Dolly tickets are acquired from summons, and you can trade them in for three Stellar Crystals every month.

Stellar Crystals go for 350 Dolly Tickets each; however, the first crystal of the month you purchase will be 310 Dolly Tickets.

3) Obtaining Stellar Crystals from Guild Chests

Another way of getting Stellar Crystals is by opening Guild Chests. You'll obtain these chests by completing guild quests and other PvP content. Guild Chests have a high chance of dropping Stellar Crystals in AFK Journey.

4) Purchasing them from the Trolley

This last method is not for F2P players, as it will involve you purchasing 1120 Dragon Crystals with real-life money and getting the biweekly Stargaze bundle from the Trolley. Each purchase will get you a total of 20 Stellar Crystals.

Once you have enough Stellar Crystals, you can summon heroes like Reinier in AFK Journey.