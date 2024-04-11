How to get Reinier in AFK Journey

Reinier is one of the best Support Class characters that you can get your hands on in AFK Journey. However, much like with the rest of the Hypogean faction he is pretty hard to get and you will need to invest a fair bit of resources to obtain him. Unlike some of the other characters in the game, you will not be able to recruit Reinier via the All-Hero Recruitment banner. He needs special provisions to unlock, which is why there are some in the community struggling to obtain him.

Today’s AFK Journey guide will go over how you can obtain Reinier in the Idle RPG.

How to unlock Reinier in AFK Journey

Expand Tweet

To get Reinier in AFK Journey, you will be required to meet a few conditions. The first is that you will need to have completed 400 summons in the game. These summons can be either the All-Hero Recruitment or Epic Recruitment banners. As long as you have 400 summons done in the entirety of your playthrough, you will get the chance to obtain Reinier.

To check the total number of summons that you have done in your journey thus far, you need to make your way to the Mystic House. Here, head into the Mystical Collection and select the Covenant Letter. This will show you how many summons you have done thus far, and how many you still need to do before you reach 400.

Once you have done 400 summons, you will need Stellar Crystals. This is one of the rarer currencies in AFK Journey and is used in summoning characters at the Stargaze Station.

Expand Tweet

To get Reinier, you need to select him here and pull on his banner. You will get a 3.25% chance of acquiring him. However, he is guaranteed to drop on every 40th pull. So if you really want him in your party you will need to invest a fair number of resources.

An alternate way of obtaining Reiner will be to purchase him from the Guild Store by investing 30K Guild Medals. You will be able to get six copies of Reinier here, however, you will need to be in a Guild to avail it.