Best ways to use Diamonds in AFK Journey

Diamonds are a premium currency that you can get your hands on as you make your way through AFK Journey. They are some of the more important resources in the game that you get from Recycle, PvP content, Dream Realm, and completing the story missions.

You will need to resource for Rate Up Recruitments, however, there are many other alternatives when it comes to making the most of Diamonds.

Today’s AFK Journey guide will go over how you can use Diamonds in the Idle RPG.

How to use Diamonds in AFK Journey

Diamonds are essential when it comes to making some of the harder content more manageable in AFK Journey. The resource will help you make some of the heroes in your party significantly more powerful as you get to the later stages of the game.

Here are some of the best uses of Diamonds when in the RPG:

1) Buy Essence

One of the best uses of Diamonds is to buy Essence from the Guild Store. While you will have other options like Invitation Letters, Soul Sigils, as well as Acorns, it’s best to stick to Essence as it will let you unlock more powerful Hero Focus skills.

Essence can also be used to level up some Exclusive Equipment. So if you are having trouble completing certain portions of the game, one of the best ways to get through them will be to get your hands on Essence.

2) Spend on specific Hero summons

Your party as well as your playstyle in AFK Journey will largely depend on the type of heroes that you have. One of the core hero summoning fundamentals in the RPG is to use Invitation Letters. However, there are moments where you will run out of them.

So the best alternative will be to stock up on some Diamonds and then use them to summon the heroes that you want from your wish list.

3) Take part in the Arena Challenge

You will be able to spend Diamonds to buy Challenge Tickets for the Arena. If you place on a higher tier with every run, you will be able to acquire more diamonds as well as other rewards like Guild Tokens and Coins. It’s one of the best ways to make more Diamonds by using Diamonds.

4) Getting AFK Progress rewards

There might be moments when you didn’t have enough time to log into the game and collect your AFK rewards that have accumulated. You can then choose to spend Diamonds to skip it twice a day. However, it’s recommended that you not waste Diamond on this if you are at a lower AFK stage.