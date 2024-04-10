AFK Journey Guild guide: How to Leave, Switch, and Join a Guild

As soon as you reach AFK Stage 30 you will have the option to join a guild in AFK Journey. However, finding one that has open slots can be quite bothersome just because of how popular the title has become since its launch. While you are made to join a guild, you will probably find one that has many open slots with players who aren’t as active as you would like them to be.

During such cases, you might be looking for ways to leave the guild and find another one to join. While the process of leaving and joining a new team is not entirely complicated, some in the community are having a fair bit of trouble with it.

This AFK Journey guide will go over how to leave a guild and join a new one in the Idle RPG.

How to leave a guild in AFK Journey

To leave a guild in AFK Journey, you will be required to:

Click on the Guild button located at the bottom of the main screen and then head to the Members section. Interact with it and reach the podium by climbing up the stairs located to the left of the throne.

Here you will find the list of all the members of the guild. To leave the guild, click on the More button present at the bottom right. Here you will get the “Exit” option, tap on it and confirm your choice.

Once confirmed, you will have automatically left the guild you were a part of. However, to join a new one, you will have to wait 30 minutes. This is the cooldown period that you will have to go through before being part of a new team.

How to join a new guild in AFK Journey

To join a new guild, you will first have to wait out the cooldown period. Once that ends, go to the Guild option again from the bottom of the screen. Here you will see a list of all the guilds that have an open slot.

You can also check the Activeness of that guild. If you are looking to take the AFK grind seriously, avoid guilds that have low Activeness. You can even look to join your friend’s guild in AFK Journey if there is an open slot there.