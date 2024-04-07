AFK Journey: How to add friends 

AFK Journey is an idle RPG that allows you to enjoy the beautiful world of Esperia with your friends. However, while you can add other players to your friend's list, there are a few nuances that come into play when you want to play with them on the same server.

All-in-all, the title has a pretty fun multiplayer system that lets you experience some of its mechanics differently when either playing solo or with a group of friends.

This article will go over how you can add friends to your social tab and play with them. If you're new to the game, here's a beginners guide to AFK Journey to start strong.

How to easily add friends in AFK Journey

In order to add your friends to AFK Journey, here are a few steps that you will need to follow:

Make your way to the World Map when you have logged into the game.

Click on the menu icon (3 lines on the bottom-right corner of the screen) and then select Friends.

Now click on the Add Friend button. It’s the icon with the silhouette and a plus icon.

This will pop up a box where you can enter your friend’s account code to send them an invite.

Once they accept it, they will be permanently added to your friend list.

If you are looking for others to add you, you will need to search for your account number. You can get it by clicking on your Avatar icon located at the top left.

However, do keep in mind that you will not be able to play with them if they are not on the same server. AFK Journey does not allow you to shift characters between servers. But you will be able to make a different character on every server.

How to change server in AFK Journey

To change your server in AFK Journey, you will need to make a different character from scratch. To do this:

Make your way to the World Map and then open the menu. Click on the Cog icon and head to the Others tab.

Under the Account Service section, you will find the Character Switch button.

Click on “Create new character.”

Enter the server your friends are playing on, and then confirm the creation.

Once you and your friends are on the same server, you will be able to play with them after adding them to your list.