How to easily obtain the Confining Spell in AFK Journey

The Confining Spell is one of the best Artifacts that you will come across in AFK Journey. The item is useful in most situations in the game and can help you breeze through some of the harder content once you start enhancing it. However, obtaining it is easier said than done.

There are many ways of obtaining Confining Echo Shards, but there are only two specific methods to get the Spell itself. Today’s AFK Journey guide goes over how you can get your hands on the Confining Spell in the idle RPG.

Ways to get your hands on the Confining Spell in AFK Journey

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, there are two ways through which you can obtain the Confining Spell in AFK Journey:

1) As a reward for completing the “Deer Spirit Blessing”

The more straightforward way to obtain the the Confining Spell is to complete a quest called the “Deer Spirit Blessing.” This is a quest that unlocks in Vaduso Mountains 4 at AFK Stage 545. You will need to be at a Resonance level of 120 to undertake it.

To complete this quest, make your way across the forest by following the guiding light. This will lead you to unlock an area called the Ivoryshade. Speak to Lorsan and then make your way to the Spirit Mound. After a cutscene here, you will receive a Sylvan Egg.

Now talk to Mona, and keep following the lights to Hewynn. After the conversation ends, you will be rewarded with the Confining Spell. After obtaining it, head to the Resonating Hall. Here, select the spell and press “Activate” to use it.

2) Purchase the Artifacts bundle

The other way to obtain the Confining Spell in AFK Journey is to get it from the Trolley. However, you will have to purchase the Artifacts Bundle in order to get it. Once you have bought it, make your way to the Artifacts section in the Resonating Hall. Here, select the Confining Spell and Activate it to use it.

Expand Tweet

If you don’t want to spend real-life money in getting the Confining Spell in AFK Journey, you are advised to get it by completing the “Deer Spirit Blessing” quest.