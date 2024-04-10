How to get Hero Essence in AFK Journey

Hero Essence in AFK Journey is the most coveted in-game resource. You need this item to upgrade heroes at every 10th level. However, it is scarce, especially in the mid-to-late game. Although there are several ways to farm it, you won’t get it in abundance like Gold and XP. Additionally, the cost required to upgrade heroes in the mid-and-late game becomes very high, which halts your progression.

This guide provides all available methods you can use to obtain Hero Essence in AFK Journey. Note that you must grind heavily and need a lot of patience to get a sizable amount.

All methods to get Hero Essence in AFK Journey

Your best option to obtain Hero Essence in AFK Journey is through AFK Rewards. However, there are additional ways, such as playing adventure mode and events, completing quests, and more.

Here is a list of all currently available methods to acquire Hero Essence in the game.

Progressing AFK Stages and claiming AFK Rewards

You can get Hero Essence from AFK Rewards and progressing through AFK Stages (Image via Lilith Games)

Apart from Gold and Diamonds in AFK Journey, the AFK Stages also passively accumulate Hero Essence. You will obtain a considerable amount of it from this game mode. It’s highly recommended that the stages be cleared and progressed faster to increase the amount of the resource received.

Note that the chest in the AFK Stages gathers resources for a limited time. You must claim them before the time cap and reset the timer. Additionally, clearing some stages grants up to 100 Hero Essence as a completion reward.

Events

Playing events also grants Hero Essence in AFK Journey (Image via Lilith Games)

The developers of AFK Journey also host various in-game events that reward Hero Essence as rewards. Keep an eye out for them and complete them as soon as possible.

Primal Lord is an ongoing limited-time event that rewards Hero Essence in AFK Journey. There will likely be more events in future updates that will help you get the resource.

Exploring the world

Open the chests you encounter in the map while progressing the story to get Hero Essence in AFK Journey (Image via Lilith Games)

While traversing the AFK Journey map to progress the story, you will stumble upon chests and encounter various enemies. Ensure you open every chest (Small, Medium, or Large) that you come across because they are another source to get Hero Essence.

You will get more Hero Essence in AFK Journey by opening Crimson Treasures in special chests of various levels. The special chests are locked and require you to defeat various guards depending on their level. Additionally, you can sometimes find the resource on the ground, often with Gold.

Completing quests

Complete Growth Trials and Daily Quests to obtain Hero Essence (Image via Lilith Games)

Completing various quests also rewards Hero Essence in AFK Journey. There are two types of quests in the game that grant this resource as a reward: Daily and Growth Trials. You can access them by clicking the Quest button above the Main Menu (three horizontal lines).

Playing Legend Trials

You can play Legend Trial game mode to earn Hero Essence as rewards (Image via Lilith Games)

Legend Trials is a PvE game mode that features four types of towers: Will, Light, Nature, and Eternity. Each tower opens on designated days and contains 90 floors.

You can deploy AFK Journey heroes from the designated faction in each tower. Various enemies are waiting on each floor; you can defeat them to clear the floors. Clearing every fifth floor grants Invite Letters or Hero Essence as rewards.

Playing Arcane Labyrinth

You can play Arcane Labyrinth to earn Hero Essence as rewards (Image via Lilith Games)

Arcane Labyrinth is another PvE game mode that you can play to get Hero Essence in AFK Journey. It offers 15 difficulty levels, each containing a certain number of floors.

Epic Invite Letters are the main reward you obtain for completing the difficulty levels for the first time. You will get Hero Essence for clearing difficulties 1, 2, and 3 for the first time, totaling 1200.

Noble Path

Upgrading Noble Path milestones also grants Hero Essence as rewards (Image via Lilith Games)

Noble Path is a battle pass that contains milestone levels, ranging from 1 to 100. Each one grants various in-game items as rewards, including Hero Essence. Every fifth, starting from level 6 to 96, grants Heo Essence. You can also purchase the premium version of Noble Path to obtain more of the resource.