How to get Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey

Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey are the most precious resources. You can increase your units’ in-game level with Gold, boosting their overall stats. It also enables purchasing daily attempts in the Dream Realm and other game modes. On the other hand, Diamonds are a crucial in-game currency for getting dupes and new heroes from the Nobel Tavern.

In the game's early stages, you will have them abundantly. But, after reaching the mid and end game, you will start noticing that they are scarce and you don’t have enough to progress.

This article lists all methods to get more Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey, helping those in such sticky situations.

All methods to get Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey

Farm Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey in multiple ways (Image via Farlight)

There are many ways to get Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey. While Gold can be convenient to obtain, and you will collect a hefty amount, getting Diamonds can be a bit of a grind. The most obvious and convenient way is to progress through AFK Stages.

Gold and Diamonds can also be farmed through various in-game activities, such as exploring the world and playing multiple game modes. That said, below are all available methods to obtain Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey.

AFK Stages

Obtain Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey from AFK Stages (Image via Farlight)

AFK Stages are the best way to get in-game resources. Wait for it to accumulate specific amounts of resources passively, including Gold, based on the stage you are currently in. Initially, the AFK Stages will gather the resources for 12 hours, but you can increase the duration by completing the quests in the King’s Glory.

Boost the amount of rewards obtained from this game mode by defeating enemies and progressing through stages. Additionally, completing the quests featured in the Covenant Letter and The Neverending Book increases the amount of Gold obtained from the AFK Stages.

To access the King’s Glory, Covenant Letter, and The Neverending Book, visit the Mystical House and enter the Mystic Collection.

Earning Diamonds is also possible through AFK stages, but you won’t get them passively like Gold. Clearing some stages by defeating enemies will grant you up to 100 Diamonds.

Exploring the world

Open chests in the map to earn Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight)

Exploring the world or playing the Adventure mode will also help you obtain Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey. While exploring the map, you will stumble into many chests that contain valuable resources, including Diamonds and Gold. You will also find Crimson Treasures in special chests guarded by a certain number of guards.

Defeating all guards enables you to open the special chests containing more Diamonds and Gold than regular chests. You will also encounter various enemies, and defeating them rewards Gold. Additionally, Gold is littered across the ground, so check every corner to accumulate it. You can use Holistone to travel quickly to the chest's location in the AFK Journey map.

Participate in Honor Duel

Obtain Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey by playing Honor Duel matches (Image via Farlight)

Honor Duel is one of the PvP game modes, where you compete with other players to win various rewards. You can unlock this game mode after clearing AFK Stage 16. This mode rewards various in-game items weekly based on the number of rounds won.

Below are the details of the rewards:

Win one round: 200 Diamonds

Win three rounds: 40,000 Gold

Win six rounds: 200 Diamond

Win nine rounds: 40,000 Gold

Win 12 rounds: 300 Diamonds

Win 15 rounds: Two Invite Letters

Redeem Codes

Lilith Games offers multiple promo codes that can be redeemed to get Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight)

Lilith Games, the game's developer, also offers various promo codes you can redeem to get Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey. They can be found on the title’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook, X, and Discord. Redeem them in-game via simple steps and claim the freebies.

Join a Guild

Earn Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey by playing Battle Drills and completing quests in Guild (Image via Farlight)

Guild is an in-game feature that becomes accessible upon clearing AFK Stage 30. Participate in a Guild-exclusive game mode called Battle Drills. It rotates in three weeks, and you can earn plenty of Diamonds and Gold when it goes live. Battle Drills contains a map with strongholds and passages guarded by various entities.

Defeat those entities and capture them to progress the map, which earns you Gold. Clearing quests in the Reputation Treasure section also rewards Gold as completion rewards. Capturing all strongholds will lead you to the final boss, and defeating it also grants you Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey.

Guild also features a Glory Expedition ranking system, where you earn Glory Points for your Guild by placing in a higher rank in Arena, Honor Duel, Dream Realm, and Arcane Labyrinth. Achieving 1000 rank and above will help you earn plenty of Diamonds.

Complete Quests

Completing various quests also rewards Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight)

The title features various types of quests: Daily, Growth Trial, and Growth Path. Completing multiple tasks offers to earn Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey. Daily Quests will help you get over 100 Diamonds each passing day.

On the other hand, completing missions featured in the Growth Trial and Growth Path grants both Diamonds and Gold. You can view the details of missions and their rewards by clicking the Quests button at the bottom right corner of the screen above the Main Menu button.

Play matches in Arena mode

Win matches in Arena mode to earn Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight)

Arena is another PvP game mode where you can participate to earn Diamonds and Gold in AFK Journey. Advance tiers by duking against other players in your server, winning the match, and earning points. The amount of Gold you obtain is based on the tier you achieve and increases as you progress.

Additionally, earn Diamonds the first time you reach a new tier. The tiers in the Arena start from Novice, Adept, Elite, and Epic to the highest Legendary. Each tier is divided into three ranks from the lowest I and II to the highest III. Players who earn more than 3200 points are ranked in the Champion tier.

You can also earn a few Diamonds in the AFK Journey Dream Realm mode. It features four bosses, with a new one appearing each day. Moreover, completing various Daily, Weekly, and Epic quests in the Noble Path and upgrading its level also help you earn a hefty amount of Gold.

Check out our other AFK Journey-related articles: