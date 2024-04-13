How to get the Starshard Spell in AFK Journey

Starshard Spell is one of the best artifacts you'll get to obtain in AFK Journey. What makes it one of the more popular artifacts to look out for is the amount of damage it’s capable of dishing out.

Once equipped, this incredible offensive tool will give you an edge in battle. However, getting your hands on the Starshard Spell is easier said than done, and many in the community struggle to get it.

This AFK Journey guide will go over how you can get your hands on the Starshard Spell in the Idle RPG.

How to obtain the Starshard Spell in AFK Journey

You can obtain the Starshard Spell in AFK Journey in two ways: an F2P method and a paid method. The former will take a considerable amount of time to complete, while with the latter you can obtain the artifact at any time.

Here are the two ways of getting the Starshard Spell:

1) As a reward for completing Lucent’s Lament (F2P)

The F2P method is to complete the Lucent’s Lament quest. To reach the quest, all you need to do is to keep progressing through the game, make your characters more powerful, and then head to the Dark Forest.

You will eventually get the Lucent’s Lament quest there, and once you've completed it, you'll receive the Starshard Spell Artifact as a reward. However, this is a rather time-consuming process, as it will take you about a week to reach the Dark Forest and complete the quest, even if you are logging into the game daily.

You'll need to get to at least 100 resonance levels to make this stage of the game comparatively easier. This method is recommended if you don’t mind spending some time reaching the various power spikes with your team.

2) Purchasing the Lucent’s Lament

The next way will be to purchase Lucent’s Lament with real-life currency. All you will need to do is to buy the Artifact Bundle. It will cost about 140 Dragon Crystals or $5 in real-life value.

You can buy the bundle at any given time, and if you're purchasing in the beginning, the item will make progressing through the early game significantly easier.

It's one of the best artifacts in AFK Journey to help you progress through some of the hardest content the RPG can throw at you.