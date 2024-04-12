Ironwall Spell Artifact in AFK Journey: How to get, stats, and more

The Ironwall Spell Artifact is one of the best defensive tools that you will come across in AFK Journey. It will not only bolster your frontline but also make certain members of your party harder to take down, especially if you are running a composition that lacks tank members. However, it is a bit harder to obtain than one might think.

Today’s AFK Journey guide explains how you can get your hands on the Ironwall Spell Artifact and goes over its stats in the idle RPG.

How to easily obtain the Ironwall Spell Artifact in AFK Journey

F2P players can get their hands on the Ironwall Spell Artifact as a reward for completing the Check on Lucent Tree mission in AFK Journey. The mission is part of the main storyline and will require you to head to the Dark Forest region. It’s one of the longest missions to complete in the RPG, and you will get it once you start the Lucent's Lament quest.

An alternate way of getting the Ironwall Spell Artifact is to pay for it. You can purchase it at any given time from the in-game store. This will save you a fair bit of time if you are looking to get it early on and breeze through some of the game's content.

Hence, the choice of how to obtain it will primarily be on you and your preferences.

Ironwall Spell Artifact Stats in AFK Journey

The Ironwall Spell is one of the best Artifacts in AFK Journey, which can help your tank character be significantly harder to kill in an encounter. Here are some of the effects you can expect from it:

When equipped, the ally in the front will receive +15% Phys DEF and Magic DEF, and Energy on Hit increases by 20 during the start of a fight. This is a permanent buff that will last till the end of the encounter.

At the start of an encounter, the character with the artifact will receive a shield for six seconds. It has a durability equal to 20% of the maximum HP of the character. The shield will replenish every 12 seconds.

The effects of the Iron Spell Artifact will remain active till the end of a match or if the character equipped with it dies.

Iron Spell Artifact core stats:

At +4: Phys DEF and Magic DEF increases to 20%.

Phys DEF and Magic DEF increases to 20%. At +8: If a character that is blessed dies then all of their buffs will go to the nearest vanguard. You will only be able to avail this effect once per encounter.

If a character that is blessed dies then all of their buffs will go to the nearest vanguard. You will only be able to avail this effect once per encounter. At +10: Hero gains Haste +6 and Vitality +9.

If you get the Ironwall Spell Artifact early, you will be able to breeze through some of the beginner content in the game.