How to defeat Skyclops in AFK Journey Dream Realm

Skyclops in AFK Journey is among the four bosses featured in the Dream Realm. The monster can reduce both the magical and physical damage it receives. Additionally, it can also buff its physical and magical damage. It can summon two types of minions and becomes immune to damage while they are present on the battlefield. Like other monsters in Dream Realm, you also have to deal with five levels of difficulty of Skyclops.

Defeating him in all five difficulties unlocks endless mode, in which you must deal the highest possible damage with your roster. In this article, you will find details about the monster’s skills with the best characters and strategies to defeat Skyclops in AFK Journey.

Guide to defeat Skyclops in AFK Journey

Skyclops in AFK Journey can summon two types of minions, Wings of Darkness and Wings of Light, alternating between them each time. When the former type of minion is present, Skyclops takes 90% less magical damage and 90% less Physical damage.

Here are the complete details of his skills:

Glaring Ray (Ultimate): Skyclops charges briefly to shoot a laser beam that sweeps through the 10-tile. It deals 260% damage to your heroes who get hit. The monster casts this skill four times during the battle.

Enlightenment Shield: The monster summons four Wings of Light, and while they are present on the battlefield, you cannot target or deal damage to Skyclops. It receives 90% less Physical damage and casts Doomed Shield in ten seconds after all minions are destroyed.

Doomed Shield: Skyclops summons four Wings of Darkness, and while they are present on the battlefield, you cannot target or deal damage to the monster. It receives 90% less magical damage and casts Enlightenment Shield in ten seconds after all minions are destroyed.

Shield of Duality: The monster deals equal amounts of physical and magical damage. When Wings of Darkness are present on the battlefield, Skyclops’ magical damage boosts by 15%, and physical damage boosts by 15% when Wings of Light are present.

The Starshed Spell is the best artifact you can bring while fighting Skyclops in AFK Journey. It allows you to deal true damage, which will be helpful because he can resist both physical and magical damage. Your team’s overall damage will also increase, and it gets a Haste buff with this artifact.

Best heroes to defeat Skyclops in AFK Journey

While fighting Skyclops in AFK Journey, you must bring heroes with AoE attacks to kill the minions as quickly as possible. Skyclops's sweeping attack, Glaring Ray, also deals the most damage; therefore, you must use a robust healer to survive longer.

You can bring a Tank, DPS, buffer, debuffer, and healer to counter Skyclops.

Below are some of the best AFK Journey heroes you can bring to the battlefield while facing this monster:

Smokey & Meerky: Healer and buffer (he can also serve as a Tank in the late game)

Reinier: Debuffer (He must be at mythic+ to maximize his debuffing skill)

Kruger: Debuffer

Shakir: Buffer

Lyca: Buffer (can also effectively counter minions)

Odie: DPS

Marilee: DPS

Korin: DPS

Scarlita: DPS (can effectively counter minions)

Cecia: DPS (can effectively counter minions)

It’s always best to bring two or three DPS heroes to defeat Skyclops in AFK Journey. You should also use the Faction bonus while creating your AFK Journey team.

Hewynn, Damian, and Rowan can also take the role of healers if you don’t have Smokey and Meerky. You can also bring Thoran and Brutus as Tanks.

Note that including heroes who deal true damage will be the most effective way to defeat Skyclops in AFK Journey.

