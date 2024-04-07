How to defeat Snow Stomper in AFK Journey Dream Realm

Snow Stomper in AFK Journey is among the four bosses featured in the Dream Realm. Unlike other bosses, this monster has five skills at its disposal, all of which deal high amounts of damage. The mage-type monster can freeze your heroes, rendering them unable to act or move. Additionally, he is able to summon a blizzard that silences all heroes on the battlefield. Your heroes will also suffer true damage from the monster’s attacks.

This article includes details of the boss’s skills, strategies to counter him, and the best characters to defeat Snow Stomper in AFK Journey Dream Realm.

Guide to defeat Snow Stomper in AFK Journey

Snow Stomper in AFK Journey is the only Dream Realm boss with five skills in his kit. He can freeze heroes, summon a blizzard, and deal continuous damage. Below are the details of Snow Stomper’s skills:

Waves of Frost: Snow Stomper attacks the frontline enemies by exhaling waves of frost three times, which causes 120% damage.

Snowball: The monster discharges a freezing breath that becomes a snowball. The ball attacks the healthiest enemy, who suffers 180% damage and gets knocked down for one second.

Bite: Snow Stomper unleashes Tearing Bite at your heroes, which deals true damage equal to 5% of the target’s max HP. Additionally, it inflicts bleeding on your heroes, who lose 1% of their max HP per second for 8 seconds.

Blizzard: The monster summons a blizzard at the 10, 40, and 70-second mark, which lasts for 20 seconds each time. It silences all heroes, and they lose 1% of their max HP every second.

Freeze (Ultimate): Snow Stomper freezes your heroes (only non-summoned ones) in a Yeti Cell. The frozen hero cannot move or act, loses 1% of its max HP, and takes additional damage equal to 1% of its Max HP every second until it is destroyed. The heroes’ normal attacks can only destroy the cell.

Since Snow Stomper’s attacks can interrupt your heroes’ moves, a healer might have difficulty doing his job. Instead, you can use The Awakening Spell artifact to heal your roster. It will also boost your team’s overall attack.

Best heroes to defeat Snow Stomper in AFK Journey

Snow Stomper in AFK Journey has no buff or debuff skill in his kit. However, it can deal massive amounts of damage to your roster. Therefore, you should use a Debuffer, Buffer, and DPS on the battlefield. You can also bring a healer and Tank for extra support. Below are some of the best AFK Journey heroes you can use against Snow Stomper:

Reinier: Debuffer (must be at Mythic+ to maximize his debuff)

Kruger: Debuffer

Shakir: Buffer

Marilee: DPS

Odie: DPS

Korin: DPS

Temesia: DPS

Rhys: DPS

Heroes with the life drain ability in their kit, like Reinier, are extremely useful against Snow Stomper. They will be able to self-sustain, and your team will survive longer to deal more damage. You can also use as many DPS heroes as possible while maintaining the Faction bonus in your AFK Journey team.

Those who don’t have Shakir can use Koko, Smokey & Meerky, and Lyca as buffers. While choosing a debuffer, choose units that can increase the damage taken by Snow Stomper or decrease the monster’s defenses. Note that your heroes must be at the highest level possible to defeat Snow Stomper in AFK Journey, especially in the mid and late-game.

