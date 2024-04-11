Best Artifacts in AFK Journey, ranked

Artifacts in AFK Journey are spells your main character or Magistrate uses to aid heroes in battle. You can use them to buff your team's stats, such as attack, physical and magical defense, attack speed, HP, Haste, Vitality, and more. They can be obtained by progressing in the story mode. These battle emblems can also be upgraded using Artifact echoes, which boosts the buffs they provide.

There are six Artifacts currently available in the game. However, not all can be used everywhere you desire; they have niche usages, and some provide better utility than others. That said, this article ranks all available Artifacts, helping you choose the best ones for your AFK Journey team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

All Artifacts in AFK Journey ranked

6) Blazing Spell

Blazing Spell is one of the Artifacts in AFK Journey, which grants extra attacking power. (Image via FARLIGHT)

Blazing Spell is an Artifact in AFK Journey that grants your team extra attacking stats. It damages the weakest enemy every five seconds with a fireball. The fireball deals magical damage equal to 20% of your team’s attack.

It grants 8% defense penetration and 13.8% physical and magical defense. At Level 4, its damage increases to 30%; at Level 8, it inflicts extra damage equal to 4% of the enemy unit’s lost HP.

If you have Starshard Spell at your disposal, using Blazing Spell is not required because the former provides extra damage and a Haste buff to your allies.

5) Ironwall Spell

Ironwall Spell is among the Artifacts in AFK Journey, which helps your frontliners (Image via FARLIGHT)

Ironwall Spell is among the best Artifacts in AFK Journey that benefit your frontline, where Tanks stand to protect your damage dealers and healers. It boosts their physical and magical defense by 15% and Energy on Hit by 20.

Further, the Artifact grants them a shield equal to 20% of their max HP for six seconds every 12 seconds during the battle. No enemy unit can dispel the shield. At Level 4, the physical and magical defense increases to 20%.

The Artifact transfers physical and magical defense and shield buffs to the surviving frontline heroes in AFK Journey after your tanks die at Level 8. At Level 10, it grants 6 Haste and 9 Vitality.

If you have Tanks at lower levels and have not accumulated enough dupes to ascend their power, this Artifact will save your team. You can use this Artifact anywhere you desire. However, ensure your healers are robust and can heal your entire team.

4) Enlightening Spell

Enlightening Spell Artifact is one of the Artifacts in AFK Journey that buffs your hero's attack speed (Image via FARLIGHT)

The Enlightening Spell increases the attack speed of the rearmost hero by 80 for five seconds at the beginning of the battle. It also makes the buffed ally immune to all crowd-control effects. At Level 4, the attack speed buff increases to 100; at Level 8, its duration will increase to 20 seconds.

It grants your AFK Journey team an extra 7.2% attack speed and 11.4% HP. This Artifact becomes effective when the enemy team has a character with crowd-controlling abilities, such as Carolina. The Enlightening Spell works better with Rogue heroes who start at the backline and then infiltrate the enemy area.

3) Awakening Spell

Awakening Spell is one of the Artifacts in AFK Journey that grants extra healing (Image via FARLIGHT)

Awakening Spell is one of the best Artifacts in AFK Journey, which can restore your heroes' HP. It triggers after five seconds in a battle and heals three of your weakest allies every 10 seconds. At Level 4, the healing amount increases by 10% of max HP; at Level 8, the number of allies receiving HP recovery increases to four.

It grants your team 26.4% Physical and Magical Defense and 4.2% attack. This Artifact becomes useful when you need constant and extra healing while facing a more robust enemy team than yours. AFK Stages, Arcane Labyrinth, Legend Trial, and Story Mode are some game modes you can use.

2) Confining Spell

Confining Spell is one of the best Artifacts in AFK Journey for crowd-controlling purposes. (Image via FARLIGHT)

Confining Spell’s strength lies in stopping enemies from moving or casting their skills for 1.5 seconds. This ability triggers three seconds after the battle starts. Additionally, it deals magical damage equal to 25% of the team’s attack to two enemies in the backline. These effects repeat every 12 seconds during the battle.

The ability to render enemies motionless increases to 2.5 seconds at Level 4. At Level 10, it grants 6.6% attack and 7.8% additional HP. This Artifact can be used in almost all game modes and becomes effective against an enemy team with a robust backline.

1) Starshard Spell

Starshard Spell is one of the best Artifacts in AFK Journey that works wonders in Dream Realm (Image via FARLIGHT)

Starshard Spell is one of the best Artifacts in AFK Journey. It provides a Haste buff and grants 10.2% HP at Level 10. The Artifact becomes active on every fourth Ultimate cast by your AFK Journey heroes. It deals true damage equal to 16% of their current HP, which extends up to 60% of your team’s overall attack.

It also unleashes a flame wave that reduces enemies’ attack speed by 60 for four seconds. At Level 8, it triggers after every third Ultimate cast by your heroes. Starshard Spell is effective against an enemy team packed with heavy healers and tanky units.

Due to the Haste buff, Starshard is best in almost all game modes and works excellently against bosses, especially in Dream Realm, where it can deal true damage. You can also use Starshard in AFK stages and Arena.

That concludes our guide for the best Artifacts in AFK Journey. Also, check out our AFK Journey tier list.