Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase events schedule

Like the first half, the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase is set to bring in several brand-new events for the Trailblazers. While the title’s gameplay might become rather slow during the update, these events make sure to reel the players in and keep them busy for a bit until they earn all the associated rewards. Since the second half just started, players might wonder what the upcoming events are.
This article discusses the events that are set to commence during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.3.
Exploring every Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase event
Version 3.3 second phase gacha banners (From June 11, 2025, to July 1, 2025)
Like the first half, the second phase features two 5-star characters alongside a lineup of 4-star units. The characters Trailblazers can get during Honkai Star Rail 3.3’s second half are:
- 5-stars: Cipher and Aglaea (rerun character)
- 4-stars: Sushang, Xueyi, Qingque
Besides the abovementioned characters, Trailblazers will also be able to roll for their 5-star and the selected few 4-star Light Cones using their hard-earned Stellar Jades:
- 5-stars: Lies Dance on the Breeze (new LC) and Time Woven in Gold (rerun weapon)
- 4-stars: Eyes of the Prey, Geniuses’ Greetings, Shared Feeling
Trace ‘n’ Drift (From June 11, 2025, to June 30, 2025)
Alongside the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3, players get to access this brand-new event titled Trace ‘n’ Drift. The gameplay of the event is quite unique, and Trailblazers can earn a significant amount of Stellar Jades from it and save for the upcoming characters.
The Trace ‘n’ Drift event features the following rewards in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3:
- Stellar Jades x500
- Tracks of Destiny x1
- Traveler’s Guide
- Condensed Aether
Garden of Plenty event (From June 20, 2025, to June 30, 2025)
Lastly, the developers will introduce one of the recurring events to players during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3. As most players already know, Trailblazers will be able to receive double rewards from all Calyx types. However, the number of times players can get double rewards from this activity is limited and will be displayed to them.
