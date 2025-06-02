The first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 is nearing its end, and Trailblazers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming 5-star unit, Cipher. Since the abovementioned character will debut with the second phase, players might want to know when the banners drop. Like the first half, the second one will feature four gacha banners, including the rerun ones. Hence, players who want to get the rerun unit and their Light Cone will be able to add them to their collection.
This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase banners and Light Cones.
Every character and Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase
Characters
When the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase goes live, a total of four gacha banners will become available. Among all, two of these banners will feature two 5-star characters, one being a rerun unit.
The characters Trailblazers can obtain during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 are:
- 5-stars: Cipher and Aglaea.
- 4-stars: Sushang, Qingque, and Xueyi.
Light Cones
Following the character gacha banners, two Light Cone banners will become available. Once the half goes live, players will be able to pull for them throughout the second phase of the patch.
Every Light Cone that will become accessible in the second phase of HSR version 3.3 is:
- 5-stars: Lies Dance on the Breeze and Time Woven Into Gold.
- 4-stars: Geniuses’ Greetings, Shared Feeling, and Eyes of the Prey.
Exploring the release date of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase
Similar to most second phases of every patch, the one in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 will also be released in all servers at different times. This means some players will be able to pull for Cipher and the rerun unit, Aglaea, before others.
Here is when the second phase will go live in every Honkai Star Rail server:
Asia
Players residing in Asia or who have an account in the Asian servers will be able to access every second phase banner on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8).
America
Players in the American server will receive the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase banners after everyone else on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5).
Europe
The players in the European server will be able to access the contents of the second phase of HSR version 3.3 on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1).
