The first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 is nearing its end, and Trailblazers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming 5-star unit, Cipher. Since the abovementioned character will debut with the second phase, players might want to know when the banners drop. Like the first half, the second one will feature four gacha banners, including the rerun ones. Hence, players who want to get the rerun unit and their Light Cone will be able to add them to their collection.

Ad

This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase banners and Light Cones.

Every character and Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase

Characters

Version 3.3 second phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)

When the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase goes live, a total of four gacha banners will become available. Among all, two of these banners will feature two 5-star characters, one being a rerun unit.

Ad

Trending

The characters Trailblazers can obtain during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 are:

5-stars: Cipher and Aglaea.

Cipher and Aglaea. 4-stars: Sushang, Qingque, and Xueyi.

Light Cones

Version 3.3 second phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the character gacha banners, two Light Cone banners will become available. Once the half goes live, players will be able to pull for them throughout the second phase of the patch.

Ad

Every Light Cone that will become accessible in the second phase of HSR version 3.3 is:

5-stars: Lies Dance on the Breeze and Time Woven Into Gold.

Lies Dance on the Breeze and Time Woven Into Gold. 4-stars: Geniuses’ Greetings, Shared Feeling, and Eyes of the Prey.

Exploring the release date of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase

Similar to most second phases of every patch, the one in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 will also be released in all servers at different times. This means some players will be able to pull for Cipher and the rerun unit, Aglaea, before others.

Ad

Here is when the second phase will go live in every Honkai Star Rail server:

Asia

Players residing in Asia or who have an account in the Asian servers will be able to access every second phase banner on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8).

America

Players in the American server will receive the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 second phase banners after everyone else on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5).

Europe

The players in the European server will be able to access the contents of the second phase of HSR version 3.3 on June 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1).

Ad

Check the following section for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.