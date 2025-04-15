Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

Among all the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks that surfaced online, one from a credible source, nivskisl, hinted at how much Stellar Jades players will likely be able to acquire in the upcoming patch. Since Jades is the premium currency that allows players to Warp in the gacha banners, Trailblazers are always on the lookout for more.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the expected Stellar Jade count and total pulls that players are expected to get in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 patch.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculations with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak hints at upcoming update’s Stellar Jades and total pulls count

As mentioned previously, this Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak is from a reliable leaker, nivskisl. The leaked information showcases how much Stellar Jades and pulls players will likely be able to acquire in the upcoming update. Besides free-to-play players, the post also displays how many Jades Trailblazers who purchase the Express Supply Pass and Nameless Glory are expected to get.

Like most HSR updates, version 3.3 will also feature the usual 42-day patch cycle. While v3.3 is live, Trailblazers will be able to complete the usual Daily Training and various limited-time events.

Here is a rough estimation of how many Stellar Jades players are expected to acquire in Honkai Star Rail 3.3:

Stellar Jades and pulls count from regular sources

Gift of Odyssey: x10 Star Rail Special Passes Daily Training: x2,520 Stellar Jades June/July monthly in-game store reset: x10 Star Rail Special Passes and x10 Star Rail Passes Patch maintenance: x600 Stellar Jades Weekly SU reset (six weeks): x1,350 Stellar Jades and x6 Star Rail Passes Tidal Bounty: x90 Stellar Jades Quests: Roughly x450 Stellar Jades 5-star character showcase: x80 Stellar Jades HSR 3.4 livestream: x300 Stellar Jades Brand-new map: Around x500 Stellar Jades Achievements: x320 Stellar Jades Battle Pass: x5 Star Rail Passes Redeem codes: x100 Stellar Jades

Stellar Jades and pulls count from events

Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: x1,000 Stellar Jades Trace ‘n’ Drift: x500 Stellar Jades MoC, Apocalyptic Shadow, and Pure Fiction: x2,400 Stellar Jades As I’ve Written: x220 Stellar Jades

In total, the free-to-play Trailblazers will supposedly get x10,430 Stellar Jades, x20 Star Rail Special Passes, and x21 Star Rail Passes in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. Moreover, those who purchase the Express Supply Pass will receive an additional x3,780 Stellar Jades, which translates to a total of x14,210 Stellar Jades.

If players purchase both the Express Supply Pass and Battle Pass, the total amount of Stellar Jades and Special Passes they are expected to obtain are x14,890 and x24, respectively.

