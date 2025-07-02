Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll guide

This guide gives the quickest Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll method for both PC and mobile devices. Umamusume Pretty Derby is a racing game where you train and raise horse girls. You can use Support Cards to make your characters strong and fast enough to win any races. Rerolling is the best way of getting the desired characters before committing to the game.

If you've just started the journey of Umamusume Pretty Derby, read on to learn the quickest rerolling method.

A step-by-step guide to the quickest Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll method

You can reroll by simply going to the title screen and deleting your user data (Image via Cygames)

Here is a step-by-step Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll method for both PC and mobile devices:

Step 1: Launch Umamusume Pretty Derby and create a new account.

Launch and create a new account. Step 2: Learn the gameplay mechanics through the tutorial. Completing it takes around 18 minutes. This is highly recommended if you're new to this type of title. You will unlock Home (in-game lobby) after completing the tutorial.

Learn the gameplay mechanics through the tutorial. Completing it takes around 18 minutes. This is highly recommended if you're new to this type of title. You will unlock after completing the tutorial. Step 3: Claim all rewards from the Preset Menu. Go there by tapping the Gift icon above the Career menu. Next, claim 150 Carats from the Main Missions tab. Click the Special Missions icon above the Gift icon to go there. You will have approximately 6660 Carats, which equals 44 pulls.

Claim all rewards from the Preset Menu. Go there by tapping the Gift icon above the Career menu. Next, claim 150 from the Main Missions tab. Click the Special Missions icon above the Gift icon to go there. You will have approximately 6660 Carats, which equals 44 pulls. Step 4: Pull on your desired banners. It’s recommended to pull on the Support Card banner because cards play a huge role while building your team.

Pull on your desired banners. It’s recommended to pull on the Support Card banner because cards play a huge role while building your team. Step 5: Bind your account if you are satisfied with the results. If not, go to Home. Enter the Menu by clicking its button in the top right corner.

Bind your account if you are satisfied with the results. If not, go to Home. Enter the Menu by clicking its button in the top right corner. Step 6: Scroll until you see the To The Title Screen button. Tap on it and go to the title screen.

Scroll until you see the button. Tap on it and go to the title screen. Step 7: Tap the button with three horizontal lines at the bottom right corner. Click the Delete User Data button at the bottom and start with a new account.

You can skip the tutorial after downloading and playing Umamusume Pretty Derby for the first time. So, it saves a lot of time while rerolling, and you can perform Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll as many times as you want. It means you're most likely to get the desired characters from the gacha. However, there is no hard-pity for the higher rarity items.

You are guaranteed to get the SR or higher rarity Support Cards or 2-star or higher rarity characters after performing multi-summons (10 ✕ summons). So, you might have to do multiple Umamusume Pretty Derby rerolls to obtain the desired items.

