Having the best Vodka build in Umamusume Pretty Derby can help you win as many races as possible to rake up your victory stats. As the trainer of your very own Umamusume, you will need to train them and provide them with all the tools possible for scoring the top position in the tracks you participate in. Fortunately, there are a few builds that you can follow and ensure that your trained athlete can secure the champion spot.

Ad

This article will highlight the most effective Vodka build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What is the best Vodka build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby?

Vodka is one of the more strong-willed characters in Umamusume and has a deep-rooted rivalry with a member of Team Spica. She is most effective when built with Speed and Power in mind. Here is a quick overview that you can use to make the best out of Vodka in Umamusume Pretty Derby:

Ad

Trending

Primary stat: Choose Speed for the primary stat and build around it. This will enable the character to go faster and catch up to other racers on the track without much hassle.

Choose Speed for the primary stat and build around it. This will enable the character to go faster and catch up to other racers on the track without much hassle. Secondary stat: Vodka performs well with Power as her secondary stat, as it can improve her ability to keep up in the middle and late stages of the races. It can also help her improve cornering.

Vodka performs well with Power as her secondary stat, as it can improve her ability to keep up in the middle and late stages of the races. It can also help her improve cornering. Optional stats: It always helps to have some Stamina and Wit stats on your character. This enables them to utilize their abilities more thoroughly instead of wasting them in the middle of a race.

Ad

Card setup

Vodka in Umamusume Pretty Derby performs best when played to her strengths and build. That is why you can use the following setup for the best results:

1 Stamina Card

1 Wit Card

2 Power Cards

3 Speed Cards

Umamusume Pretty Derby features a list of different characters (Image via Cygames)

Also read: Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll guide

Ad

It is important to note that you can choose to swap out your build according to your preference and try out a different loadout. Exploring different ways to create the best build for your character can help you learn the game better and understand the effects of every ability.

Best skills

Skills are crucial for races as they can boost one’s existing abilities and stack on their stats. Here are some of the most useful skills that you can utilize for Vodka in Umamusume Pretty Derby:

Ad

Preferred Position: Vodka encounters lower fatigue and can keep up her pace to maintain position during the race.

Vodka encounters lower fatigue and can keep up her pace to maintain position during the race. Iron Will: These are great for adding up Stamina Points and can help in the long run.

These are great for adding up Stamina Points and can help in the long run. Slick Surge: This skill is great for empowering Vodka in late-race stages as it can help her with more burst ability.

This skill is great for empowering Vodka in late-race stages as it can help her with more burst ability. Xceleration: It is another late-stage skill that you can utilize while catching up to opponents.

Ad

Read more: How to redeem codes in Umamusume Pretty Derby

These are some of the most useful skills you can make use of during the race. You can also look for other skills that can improve Vodka’s stamina or boost her ability to speed up at the end of the races. Although gaining positions in the early part of the event may be attractive, the performance of characters in the mid and late stages can vary. This is why it is important to pour resources into ensuring that you can end up victorious, even if the start is a bit slower.

Ad

Fans can check out the official website for more information about the characters in the game. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.