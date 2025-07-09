Having the best Silence Suzuka build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can help you win as many races as possible and boost your win rate across Turf tracks. As the trainer of your Umamusume, it’s your job to help her reach peak performance by focusing on the right stats, skills, and support card combos.

Silence Suzuka is a front-runner who shines brightest when she takes the lead and holds it from start to finish. Fortunately, there’s a reliable build that works great for her running style and ensures she performs at her top level.

That said, here's the most effective Silence Suzuka build guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

What is the best Silence Suzuka build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby?

Silence Suzuka is a calm yet fierce competitor who thrives in Mile- and Medium-distance Turf races. Her strength lies in gaining the lead early and never letting go. Her unique ability to stay ahead with consistent pacing and well-timed skill activations makes her one of the most dependable characters in the game for dominating races.

Silence Suzuka in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Here is a quick overview that you can use to make the best out of Silence Suzuka in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Primary stat - Choose Speed as your primary stat. Suzuka needs to stay ahead from the very beginning, and the only way to do that is to max out her raw Speed. Aiming for 1200 or higher should be your goal by the final training stage.

- Choose Speed as your primary stat. Suzuka needs to stay ahead from the very beginning, and the only way to do that is to max out her raw Speed. Aiming for 1200 or higher should be your goal by the final training stage. Secondary stat - Power comes next. It supports her acceleration, especially through corners. Having 700–800 Power ensures she doesn't lose momentum during key parts of the track.

- Power comes next. It supports her acceleration, especially through corners. Having 700–800 Power ensures she doesn't lose momentum during key parts of the track. Optional stats - Stamina and Wit also play important roles. While she doesn’t need Long-Distance endurance, around 700 Stamina is solid for Mile/Medium races. For Wit, going above 900 helps her trigger key skills and stick to the ideal path without struggling in traffic.

Card setup

Silence Suzuka in Umamusume: Pretty Derby works best when you play to her natural strength — leading the pack. The following support card layout will help you maximize her potential:

2 Speed Cards

2 Guts Cards

1 Wit Card

1 Friend or Stamina Card

This combo gives her the right balance of raw speed, endurance, and tactical awareness. If you feel like she’s struggling in longer tracks, feel free to swap a Guts card for a Stamina card to give her more breathing room. Trying out different card combinations also helps you figure out what works best with your playstyle and available supports.

Best skills

Skills are essential in helping Silence Suzuka lock in her lead and stay consistent throughout the race. Here are some of the most useful ones to focus on for her:

Concentration: Prevents poor starts and ensures she launches off the gate cleanly.

Prevents poor starts and ensures she launches off the gate cleanly. Nige Corner / Nige Straight: These two skills are perfect for improving her early- and mid-race performance.

These two skills are perfect for improving her early- and mid-race performance. Light Step: Helps her take corners more smoothly while keeping her pace.

Helps her take corners more smoothly while keeping her pace. Runner’s Trick: Provides slight recovery during the middle of the race. Very helpful on longer Medium courses.

Provides slight recovery during the middle of the race. Very helpful on longer Medium courses. Focus: Increases Suzuka's chances of activating crucial skills when she is in the lead.

You can also look out for her Unique Skill, which gives her a powerful burst when she's in the lead mid-race. Upgrading and evolving this skill can be game-changing in competitive events.

Apart from the aforementioned skills, you can also explore other recovery or acceleration skills that fit your race conditions or compensate for low Stamina. While taking the lead early is Suzuka’s specialty, maintaining it depends heavily on timing her skill activations and how well her stats are spread across Speed, Power, and Wisdom.

