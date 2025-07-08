Having the best Taiki Shuttle build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can make a huge difference when you're aiming to dominate Short and Mile races. As the trainer, it’s your job to guide your Umamusume to victory by giving them the right training, stats, and support card setup. With the correct build, Taiki Shuttle can easily become a top-tier racer who stays ahead of the pack and consistently lands podium finishes.
This article will highlight the most effective Taiki Shuttle build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
What is the best Taiki Shuttle build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby?
Taiki Shuttle is a sprinter who thrives in Short and Mile tracks, and she performs best when focused on Speed with Power and Wit to back her up. Her kit is centered around getting to the front quickly and staying there. Here’s a quick breakdown of how to build Taiki Shuttle effectively:
- Primary stat: Go all-in on Speed. This allows Taiki Shuttle to quickly build momentum and maintain the front-runner position throughout most of the race.
- Secondary stat: Power is crucial as it helps with acceleration, especially during turns and final stretches when she needs to hold her lead.
- Optional stats: Adding some Wit and Stamina will improve her pace stability and let her perform well in Mile races without burning out. Wit also helps her recover energy faster and improves mood control.
Card setup
Taiki Shuttle in Umamusume: Pretty Derby benefits the most when you build around her sprint-focused strengths.
The following card layout provides a solid, balanced foundation for maximizing her race potential:
- 3 Speed Cards
- 2 Power Cards
- 1 Wit Card
This build ensures you’re stacking Speed efficiently while also giving her enough Power to handle cornering and pushing through the middle pack. The single Wit card helps with recovery, mood management, and improving skill activation consistency.
Best skills
Skills play a key role in getting the most out of your Umamusume. With Taiki Shuttle, you’ll want to equip ones that boost early and mid-race performance, especially ones that favor Leader and Short/Mile race types.
Here are some of the most useful skills to prioritize:
- Front Runner: Keeps her in the lead pack and lowers fatigue when leading.
- Concentration: Helps with smooth starts and reduces poor gate releases.
- Tempo Up: Offers a helpful mid-race speed boost when she needs it most.
- Acceleration Gear: Useful burst during corners—especially for Leader builds.
- Good Start: Strengthens her opening burst, which is key for Short tracks.
These skills help Taiki Shuttle gain and hold her position from start to finish. While her unique skill can activate mid-pack, you should ideally be ahead of the curve so you don’t have to rely on it. That said, having it as a backup option for chaotic races doesn’t hurt.
Taiki Shuttle’s biggest strength lies in her ability to set the pace and dominate races before others can catch up. Even if she doesn’t start at the front every time, her acceleration and speed-focused build help her recover quickly and hold strong through to the end.
