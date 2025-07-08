If you’ve spent any time playing Umamusume Pretty Derby, you would know how important support cards, items, and resources are when it comes to training your horse girls. It takes a lot of work (or lucky gachas) to keep up in races. Speed, stamina, and power are all important.

You can also get ahead with Twitch Drops, though. These free rewards are tied to watching specific streams, and while the feature isn’t available globally just yet, it’s already active in China and may be headed your way soon. This article explains how to claim Twitch Drops in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

How to claim Twitch Drops in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Twitch Drops are in-game rewards that you can get simply by watching Twitch streams. If you're logged in and have your accounts linked properly, you can earn things like Gacha tickets, training items, and other useful resources without spending a thing.

In Umamusume, Twitch Drops were launched to celebrate the game’s third anniversary, but so far, they’re only available for players in China. Everyone else will have to wait until Cygames Inc rolls it out worldwide.

Twitch Drops aren’t too complicated once they’re up and running. Here’s how the process works:

Log in to your Umamusume account: Make sure your game account is active and ready.

Make sure your game account is active and ready. Link your Twitch and game accounts: Cygames will give you a link portal or page where you can securely connect both accounts.

Cygames will give you a link portal or page where you can securely connect both accounts. Watch eligible Twitch streams: Look for streams labeled with Drops Enabled. These are the ones that count. Watching for a specific amount of time (usually 30 minutes to two hours) will unlock rewards.

Look for streams labeled with Drops Enabled. These are the ones that count. Watching for a specific amount of time (usually 30 minutes to two hours) will unlock rewards. Claim your rewards on Twitch: You will receive a notification on Twitch after you have watched for a sufficient amount of time. To secure your reward, click Claim.

You will receive a notification on Twitch after you have watched for a sufficient amount of time. To secure your reward, click Claim. Open Umamusume and check your in-game mailbox: Once you have claimed the rewards, sign in to the game. Your rewards will be sent via the mail system. Open your mail and collect them.

To track your progress toward upcoming rewards, you can also view your Twitch Inventory. It’ll show you exactly how much time you’ve spent watching and what’s ready to claim.

Right now, Twitch Drops are only live on the Chinese servers. If you’re playing elsewhere, you won’t be able to access them yet, even if you link everything correctly or watch the streams.

That said, it’s not all bad news. The game’s Steam launch saw a surge in popularity, with over 43,000 concurrent players. Also, more streamers have started showcasing it. This global attention could easily push Cygames to expand the Drop program.

