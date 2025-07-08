Best Sakura Bakushin O build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Sakura Bakushin O in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of the strongest short-distance runners and can win the URA Finals with the right training. To get the best results, you must understand her key stats and use a smart strategy. With the right training strategy, she can dominate early-game content and perform consistently in competitive matches.

This guide will walk you through the best stats, card loadout, and skills to build a strong and reliable Sakura Bakushin O.

Best Sakura Bakushin O build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Sakura Bakushin O is one of the top-tier short-distance runners in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames Inc)

Best stats

Speed is the most important stat for her. Try to push it to at least 900 to keep her competitive in short-distance races. Power comes next — aim for 450 or higher to help with acceleration and cornering, ensuring she maintains her lead throughout the race.

As Sakura Bakushin Oh focuses on short-distance races, Stamina shouldn't be a major concern — around 300 is enough. Aim for at least 350 Wit to help with skill activation and race awareness. Guts isn't very effective for her playstyle, so it can be safely deprioritized.

Best support cards

The best loadout for her includes five Speed Cards to max out her core stat. Pair those with one Power or Wit Card, depending on what stat needs a slight push during training. This setup keeps her fast, balanced, and sharp on the track.

Best skills

Avoid entering Sakura Bakushin O in long-distance races as she’s built strictly for short runs. Focus on skills that boost her start speed and early acceleration. For inheritance, choose legacy parents that match her sprinting strengths. Solid picks include Daiwa Scarlet, Vodka, and King Halo.

Sakura Bakushin O is one of the best characters to train for early wins. With a heavy focus on Speed, moderate Power, and Wit, and the right card support, she becomes a sprint queen. Build her properly, and you’ll have no trouble racing her to victory in short-distance events.

Also read: Best Haru Urara build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

