Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a fan-favorite character who is known more for her charm. To help her succeed on the track, you’ll need to build around her specific traits, train her effectively, and use the right support cards to bring out her full potential.

This article will walk you through the best Haru Urara build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Haru Urara build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Haru Urara best suited for short-distance races and performs best on dirt tracks (Images via Cygames)

To get the most out of Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, you’ll need to optimize her training, choose the right support cards, and focus on her strengths.

Stats

Haru Urara's key stats should be Speed and Guts. With her natural +20% bonus in Guts and +10% in Power, she’s built to shine in the final stretch of short races. A Guts-focused build is ideal, but it only works well if she also has high Speed to keep up with the competition.

Power should also be Haru Urara’s focus. This stat boosts her acceleration and helps her handle corners more smoothly. When combined with high Speed, a strong Power stat gives her a powerful burst, perfect for gaining an edge in short-distance races.

Wit is a solid choice as an optional stat. It helps her stay calm during races, reducing the chance of panic and unnecessary stamina loss. While not essential, it can significantly boost her consistency and overall performance.

Best support cards for Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Picking the right support cards is important for building a strong Haru Urara build (Images via Cygames)

There are two main loadouts you can use:

Loadout 1

This setup is ideal if you want Haru Urara to focus heavily on speed. Try these:

5 Speed Cards

1 Friend Card (Tazuna is a great choice)

This loadout helps enhance her Speed, with solid improvements in Guts and Power along the way.

Loadout 2

If you want a more balanced build, this is the setup for you. It’s designed to give Haru Urara better control and endurance during longer dirt races:

3 Speed Cards

2 Guts Cards

1 Power Card

While this loadout slightly lowers her top speed, it gives her much more consistency in the final stretch.

Optimal race type and tactic

Haru Urara performs really well in short-distance races on dirt tracks. For optimal performance, it’s best to use the Betweener (Late Runner) tactic, as she shines in the final stretch of a race.

Best skills for Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

You should always look for skills that complement her already established strengths. We advise that you stay away from any front-runner-focused skills. Also, avoid skills associated with Turf races. Go for skills that:

Boost straight-line speed

Improve dirty track performance

Activate in the final stretch

Haru Urara might not be the strongest racer in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, but with the right build, she can still pull off impressive results.

