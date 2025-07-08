Special Week in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of the most balanced and beginner-friendly characters. Known in the anime as the cheerful protagonist, she brings the same energy into the game. No matter if it’s a short or medium-distance race, she can become a strong front-runner with the right setup and training.

This guide will walk you through the best Special Week build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Special Week build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Optimize Special Week as a powerful front-runner (Image via Cygames)

Stats

When starting a run with Special Week, Speed should be your top priority. Since she’s built to lead races, she needs to outrun other front-runners. For medium-distance events, aim for at least 700 Speed to keep her competitive and in control of the lead.

After that, also focus on Power. Aim for 500+ Power to help Special Week push past rivals and stay ahead, as getting stuck behind others can slow her down significantly.

For medium-distance races, you’ll also want at least 500 Stamina, since front-running depletes energy fast. To balance this, equip her with stamina-recovery skills to keep her going strong until the end.

Support cards for Special Week build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The support cards you use are quite important for training her and boosting her stats. Each card will help with a specific type of training. Once you build enough friendship with a support card (around 80%), it unlocks bonus effects during training. For a balanced setup in Career Mode, try the following card setup to get the best results.

Balanced build

3 Speed

1 Wisdom

1 Power

1 Stamina

Long-distance build

2 Speed

1 Wisdom

2 Stamina

1 Power

Aim to raise friendship levels with these support cards early to get good returns during future training cycles.

Best skills for Special Week build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Go for skills that:

Boost the corner and straight speed

Restore stamina mid-race

Improve Leadership skills

Legacy and parent picks

The best way to use Special Week is by building her as a front-runner. So, make sure to choose parent and legacy characters that match this racing style. Some great picks include:

Rice Shower

Mejiro Ryan

TM Opera O

Special Week in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a flexible unit who is good as a front-runner when built correctly. Focus on Speed and Power, use support cards that match your stat priorities, and pair her with legacy units that reinforce her race plan.

