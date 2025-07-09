Best TM Opera O build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

TM Opera O in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a unique character who stands out as a balanced runner in Long-Distance races. If you want to get the best out of her and crush the competition, you’ll need to optimize her stats, card loadout, and skill set.
This article will walk you through the best build for TM Opera O in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Best TM Opera O build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Best stats
Your top priorities should be Speed and Stamina, as both are perfectly aligned with her strengths in Long-Distance races. Early on, aim for at least 150 Speed before her debut. By the time her career wraps up, you should push that Speed stat to 800 or higher. At the same time, make sure her Stamina reaches at least 600.
After that, your next priority should be Power and Wit. Power boosts her acceleration and helps her overtake rivals, especially towards the end of the race. Try to get it up to at least 550 for decent performance. Wit, on the other hand, aids in Stamina recovery and race awareness. Aim for around 300 to 350 to keep her consistent.
You can also invest a bit in Guts. While it won’t matter much in her general performance, a small boost can still help with tight finishes.
Best support cards
TM Opera O works best with the support cards that boost her Speed and Stamina. Use 3 Speed Cards, 2 Stamina Cards, and 1 Wit Card to unlock her true potential. This combo enhances her core stats while also giving her enough stability and endurance to win in long races.
Best skills
Focus on the skills that enhance her natural strengths. Top choices are:
- Swinging Maestro
- Homestretch Haste
- Calm in a Crowd, Up-Tempo
For inheritance, Oguri Cap and Tokai Teio are excellent legacy choices to push her build even further.
This concludes our guide for the best TM Opera O build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. By focusing on Speed and Stamina first, supporting her with the correct cards, and unlocking high-impact, long-distance skills, you can turn her into a top-tier performer.
You can also check out more articles on Umamusume: Pretty Derby below:
- Pretty Derby character tier list (July 2025)
- Pretty Derby reroll guide
- How to redeem codes in Pretty Derby
- Best Vodka build guide in Pretty Derby
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.