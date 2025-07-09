Best TM Opera O build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

TM Opera O in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a unique character who stands out as a balanced runner in Long-Distance races. If you want to get the best out of her and crush the competition, you’ll need to optimize her stats, card loadout, and skill set.

Ad

This article will walk you through the best build for TM Opera O in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best TM Opera O build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

TM Opera O is a great long-distance runner (Image via Cygames)

Best stats

Ad

Trending

Your top priorities should be Speed and Stamina, as both are perfectly aligned with her strengths in Long-Distance races. Early on, aim for at least 150 Speed before her debut. By the time her career wraps up, you should push that Speed stat to 800 or higher. At the same time, make sure her Stamina reaches at least 600.

After that, your next priority should be Power and Wit. Power boosts her acceleration and helps her overtake rivals, especially towards the end of the race. Try to get it up to at least 550 for decent performance. Wit, on the other hand, aids in Stamina recovery and race awareness. Aim for around 300 to 350 to keep her consistent.

Ad

You can also invest a bit in Guts. While it won’t matter much in her general performance, a small boost can still help with tight finishes.

Best support cards

TM Opera O works best with the support cards that boost her Speed and Stamina. Use 3 Speed Cards, 2 Stamina Cards, and 1 Wit Card to unlock her true potential. This combo enhances her core stats while also giving her enough stability and endurance to win in long races.

Ad

Best skills

Focus on the skills that enhance her natural strengths. Top choices are:

Swinging Maestro

Homestretch Haste

Calm in a Crowd, Up-Tempo

For inheritance, Oguri Cap and Tokai Teio are excellent legacy choices to push her build even further.

This concludes our guide for the best TM Opera O build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. By focusing on Speed and Stamina first, supporting her with the correct cards, and unlocking high-impact, long-distance skills, you can turn her into a top-tier performer.

Ad

You can also check out more articles on Umamusume: Pretty Derby below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.