What can we expect from CS2 Premier Season 3?

CS2 Premier Season 3 has been officially announced by the Counter-Strike X page on July 15, 2025. As of writing the article, the developers have Premier Season 2 has come to a close, and all servers dedicated to this game mode have been shut down for maintenance. Premier has been disabled in CS2, and players will no longer be able to access it until the Season 3 update is officially released.
This article will explore everything that we can expect from the debut of CS2 Premier Season 3. To know more about it, read below.
All expected changes coming in CS2 Premier Season 3
First and foremost, the debut of CS2 Premier Season 3 will mark the release of a brand-new competitive season. Players' competitive ratings will be erased, and they have to engage and win 10 placement matches to successfully determine their Premier Rating in-game. If you lose your placement matches, your Premier rating will drop by a few hundred points.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
In continuation of that, players who have completed and won at least 25 matches in the Premier will be awarded the Premier Season 2 Medal. To receive this, your account must also feature a visible CSR.
Furthermore, one of the biggest changes that is potentially coming with the debut of CS2 Premier Season 3 is the update of the Active Duty Map Pool. Currently, the competitive segment of the title features the following playable map:
- Dust 2
- Ancient
- Anubis
- Train
- Inferno
- Mirage
- Nuke
Check out: CS2 server uses different class tables error: Possible reasons and fixes
Players are expecting at least one of these maps to be switched out, and simultaneously replaced by Cache, Cobblestone, or even Overpass. An update to the map pool would bring forth tremendous excitement, and if it includes new fan-favorite maps, like Cache, it would definitely encourage players to spend a lot more time devising unique line-ups and strategies to dominate the map.
Last but not least, we expect Valve to release a definitive statement regarding the status of their anti-cheat, VACnet 3.0. It has been in development for at least a year now, and there have been instances of it being rolled out for experimentation during the previous season. We speculate that the developers will soon release the live build of this anti-cheat. This would be a massive boon to the community, ensuring cheaters are kept at bay and preserving the competitive spirit of the title.
Also read: Team Vitality are your CS2 Austin Major 2025 champions
That's everything that you need to know about CS2 Premier Season 3. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.