CS2 server uses different class tables error: Possible reasons and fixes

There have been a number of reports of the CS2 server uses different class tables error. The latest update for Counter-Strike 2 seems to have caused major issues in players' client versions, leading to the community suffering from a number of errors. Some players have reported receiving prompts that state that their client version is out-of-date, while others have been victims of the aforementioned error prompt.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the CS2 server uses different class tables error. Read below to know more.

Possible reasons for CS2 server uses different class tables error

The server uses different class tables error in CS2 is generally caused by a version mismatch between the host and the player. If the server is running a different version of the title, and you have a separate version of the game installed, you will not be able to join any matches in the game.

This applies to both community and official servers across all game modes, like casual, premier, competitive, and others.

Players generally report instances of such issues right after a major update, and as it so happens, we have just received a fresh update for Counter-Strike 2 today, on July 3, 2025.

That said, fixing this issue is not really a big deal, and you can opt for our workarounds to bypass it.

Potential fixes for CS2 server uses different class tables error

1) Restart and update

If you're suffering from the CS2 server uses different class tables error, you should first close the client and restart your computer. Once done, you should boot up the Steam launcher. For the most part, a simple reboot should generally fix the problem, and you should see Counter-Strike 2 being updated to the latest build model.

2) Change your version manually

If the first workaround did not fix the issue, you can try changing the build model manually. To do so, follow these steps:

Launch Steam and proceed to enter your credentials.

Go to your library, and right-click on 'Counter-Strike 2'. Open the context menu and click on 'Properties'.

From here, go to the 'Betas' section.

Go to the 'Beta participation' tab, and select the bottom-most option. It will reflect the latest build of the game.

3) Update Steam

Sometimes, having an outdated Steam launcher can also cause this issue. If that is the case, go to the launcher's settings and proceed to update it to the latest version.

That's everything that you need to know about fixing the CS2 server uses different class tables error. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

