CS2 Starladder Major 2025: Start date, prize pool, and more

The CS2 Starladder Major 2025 is set to make waves in the Counter-Strike 2 esports scene, bringing back the iconic tournament after a six-year hiatus. Kicking off on November 24, 2025, and running through December 14, 2025, this high-stakes Major will see 32 of the world’s best teams competing in Budapest for a $1.25 million prize pool – a celebration of skill and legacy in competitive CS2.

This article sheds light on everything we know so far about the upcoming CS2 event.

CS2 Starladder Major 2025: Everything we know

After a long-awaited return, StarLadder is back to host its first Counter-Strike Major since the Berlin Major in 2019. The CS2 Starladder Major 2025 is not just another tournament — it marks a historic return of one of the most respected names in Counter-Strike esports. With CS2 gaining massive momentum since its release, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Venue and schedule

This year’s Major will unfold across two of Budapest’s premier venues. The initial stages of the tournament will be held at the MTK Sportpark, while the playoffs will light up the grand MVM Dome, offering fans a chance to witness world-class gameplay in a live arena setting.

The event spans a little over two weeks, beginning on November 24 and concluding with the grand finals on December 14, 2025.

Prize pool and format

The tournament features a $1.25 million prize pool, following the trend of profitable Majors in the CS2 universe. Although individual splits of the winnings have not been released, the hefty stakes should see the best teams come prepared to give their all.

With 32 top-notch teams competing from across the world, fans can look forward to a busy schedule of electrifying encounters and uncertain results.

The return of a Legend

What makes the CS2 Starladder Major 2025 extra special is that it marks StarLadder’s big return to the Major stage after years away from the spotlight. Their last Major — the StarLadder Berlin Major 2019 — is still etched in fans' memories for its top-tier production and unforgettable matches.

As one of the pioneers in organizing esports events, StarLadder has always known what gets the Counter-Strike community hyped. Now, with CS2 breathing new life into the franchise, their comeback feels not just exciting, but perfectly timed.

Whether you’re a long-time follower or a new fan jumping in due to CS2, the CS2 Starladder Major 2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable spectacle. With legendary teams, a massive prize pool, and Budapest as the stunning backdrop, this tournament is more than just another Major — it’s a celebration of the game’s past, present, and future.

