CS2 patch notes (May 8, 2025): New missions, map updates, and more

A new set of CS2 patch notes has gone live on May 8, 2025. The latest update brings forth some unique new additions to the game. Starting from the incorporation of weekly missions, players can now choose to complete in-game tasks to increase their XP collection. These missions will refresh every week, providing the community with a way to boost their XP progress in the game.

Other changes have also been incorporated in this update, and below, you will find a detailed brief on everything that has been released with the CS2 patch notes for May 8, 2025. Read below to know more.

Everything added with the CS2 patch notes for May 8, 2025

[ MISSIONS ]

Added Weekly Missions, which can be entered though the main menu or play menu.

Players receive one mission each week.

The weekly mission expires after 7 days and rewards XP for completion.

[ MAPS ]

Removed community maps Basalt, Edin, Palais, and Whistle from all game modes.

Added community maps Jura, Grail, and Agency to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch modes.

Added community maps Dogtown and Brewery to Wingman mode.

Re-organized Casual and Deathmatch map groups.

Defusal Group Alpha: Dust 2, Mirage, Inferno, Vertigo.

Defusal Group Delta: Train, Anubis, Ancient, Overpass, Nuke.

Community Map Group: Jura, Grail, Agency.

Hostage Group: Office, Italy.

[ AUDIO ]

Added "Main Menu Ambience Volume" setting.

Fixed some cases where shooting visible enemies over the top of smoke would not play an attacker feedback sound.

Fixed some cases where gameplay sounds were inaudible or would skip.

Removed snd_setmixer, snd_setmixlayer, snd_soundmixer_setmixlayer_amount, and snd_soundmixer_set_trigger_factor console commands.

[ MISC ]

Fixed a bug where input bindings to scancode56 (US English key "/") wouldn't persist across app launches.

Lobby invites from players marked with "Block All Communication" in Steam will now be ignored in-game.

As mentioned above, one of the key additions alongside weekly missions is the change in the game's community map pool. Basalt, Edin, Palais, and Whistle have been removed from the ongoing map pool, and to replace them, we now have a set of new maps which include Jura, Grail, and Agency for Casual/Deathmatch/Competitive, and Dogtown and Brewery for Wingman.

Last but not least, a number of bugs have been fixed with the latest CS2 patch notes, and that should make for an improved quality-of-life experience while playing the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the CS2 patch notes for May 8, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

