Game breaking bug in CS2 allows players to see through smoke

A new game-breaking bug in CS2 that seemingly emerged after the game's May 8, 2025, update allows players to see through smoke. When a player tosses a Molotov through smoke, it apparently casts shadows that allow the player to spot their opponents through it. The bug has attracted the attention of many in the playerbase, as it may serve as a potential exploit in the game.

A now-viral X post by popular CS content creator Thour showcases a player throwing a Molotov through a smokescreen to reveal their enemies on Anubis.

Game-breaking bug in CS2 allows players to see past smoke

The May 8, 2025, patch brought several updates and bug fixes in CS2. However, the developers seem to have missed a crucial bug that allows players to see through the smoke. The bug involves utilities, where one can see past the smokescreen by throwing a Molotov in the corresponding direction.

This exploit disrupts the natural flow of the game, as the player throwing the Molotov can see their opponents, but not vice versa. The topic got the attention of the community when a well-known CS2 content creator and streamer, @ThourCS2, shared a clip of the incident and credited @ericzucar for finding the bug. He also pointed out a detail, mentioning that the bug only works when the anti-aliasing is set to "None."

The appearance of the smoke bug in CS2 has sparked debate among players, with some speculating that it may be a hidden feature intentionally added by the developers. However, the developers at Valve have not yet commented on the issue, leaving the bug's true origin unclear.

