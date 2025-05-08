Game breaking bug in CS2 allows players to see through smoke

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified May 08, 2025 15:32 GMT
Smoke bug in Counter Strike 2, bug in Counter Strike 2, CS2 bug, CS2 weekly XP, CS2 skins, CS2 exploit
Smoke bug in Counter Strike 2 (Image via Valve)

A new game-breaking bug in CS2 that seemingly emerged after the game's May 8, 2025, update allows players to see through smoke. When a player tosses a Molotov through smoke, it apparently casts shadows that allow the player to spot their opponents through it. The bug has attracted the attention of many in the playerbase, as it may serve as a potential exploit in the game.

Ad

A now-viral X post by popular CS content creator Thour showcases a player throwing a Molotov through a smokescreen to reveal their enemies on Anubis.

Game-breaking bug in CS2 allows players to see past smoke

The May 8, 2025, patch brought several updates and bug fixes in CS2. However, the developers seem to have missed a crucial bug that allows players to see through the smoke. The bug involves utilities, where one can see past the smokescreen by throwing a Molotov in the corresponding direction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Read more: CS2 skins market surpasses $5 billion cap

Ad

This exploit disrupts the natural flow of the game, as the player throwing the Molotov can see their opponents, but not vice versa. The topic got the attention of the community when a well-known CS2 content creator and streamer, @ThourCS2, shared a clip of the incident and credited @ericzucar for finding the bug. He also pointed out a detail, mentioning that the bug only works when the anti-aliasing is set to "None."

Ad

The appearance of the smoke bug in CS2 has sparked debate among players, with some speculating that it may be a hidden feature intentionally added by the developers. However, the developers at Valve have not yet commented on the issue, leaving the bug's true origin unclear.

Also read: CS2 patch notes (May 8, 2025): New missions, map updates, and more

Check out our other articles:

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Twitter icon

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications