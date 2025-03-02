CS2 ESL Pro League S21: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

The CS2 ESL Pro League S21 is finally here, and it is set to be one of the most exciting tournaments of 2025. Started on March 1, 2025, it features 24 top-tier teams from around the world. The event has a revised prize pool, and the structure has been changed as well. Winning this event also makes the team eligible to compete at the Intel Grand Slam 5.

This article will highlight the schedule, participating teams, results, and more for CS2 ESL Pro League S21.

CS2 ESL Pro League Season 21: Everything you need to know

The CS2 ESL Pro League S21 will take place from March 1, 2025, to March 16, 2025. The event will be hosted at the ESL Studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The tournament will be conducted in three stages: Stage 1, Stage 2, and Playoffs.

Stage 1

CS2 ESL Pro League S21 Stage 1 structure (Image via X || @ESLCS)

The first stage of the tournament will take place from March 1, 2025 to March 5, 2025. It features a 16-team Swiss System format. The top eight teams will proceed to Stage 2.

Round 1

Eternal Fire vs Mindfreak : March 1, 2025 - 04:30 ET

: March 1, 2025 - 04:30 ET M80 vs FlyQuest : March 1, 2025 - 04:30 ET

: March 1, 2025 - 04:30 ET HEROIC vs SAW : March 1, 2025 - 07:00 ET

: March 1, 2025 - 07:00 ET 3DMAX vs TYLOO : March 1, 2025 - 07:00 ET

: March 1, 2025 - 07:00 ET FURIA vs Lynn Vision Gaming : March 1, 2025 - 10:10 ET

: March 1, 2025 - 10:10 ET MIBR vs Nemiga Gaming : March 1, 2025 - 09:30 ET

: March 1, 2025 - 09:30 ET GamerLegion vs NRG : March 1, 2025 - 12:45 ET

: March 1, 2025 - 12:45 ET paiN Gaming vs Housebets: March 1, 2025 - 13:15 ET

Round 2

Eternal Fire vs TYLOO : March 2, 2025 - 07:00 ET

: March 2, 2025 - 07:00 ET TYLOO vs FURIA : March 2, 2025 - 09:30 ET

: March 2, 2025 - 09:30 ET FURIA vs SAW : March 2, 2025 - 12:00 ET

: March 2, 2025 - 12:00 ET SAW vs paiN Gaming : March 2, 2025 - 12:00 ET

: March 2, 2025 - 12:00 ET paiN Gaming vs M80 : March 2, 2025 - 04:30 ET

: March 2, 2025 - 04:30 ET M80 vs GamerLegion : March 2, 2025 - 04:30 ET

: March 2, 2025 - 04:30 ET GamerLegion vs MIBR : March 2, 2025 - 07:00 ET

: March 2, 2025 - 07:00 ET MIBR vs FlyQuest: March 2, 2025 - 09:30 ET

Round 3

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Round 4

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Round 5

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Stage 2

The second stage of the event features the eight teams from Stage 1 and eight who directly qualified based on their global Valve ranking.

Round 1

G2 Esports vs TBD

Team Spirit vs TBD

The MongolZ vs TBD

Team Vitality vs TBD

MOUZ vs TBD

Natus Vincere vs TBD

Team Falcons vs TBD

Team Liquid vs TBD

Round 2

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Round 3

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Round 4

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Round 5

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Playoffs

Finally, the Playoffs take place after the conclusion of the above stages.

Quarter Finals

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Semi Finals

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Grand Final

TBD vs TBD

Prize pool

The total prize pool for CS2 ESL Pro League S21 is $400,000, which is less than the $750,000 listed in Season 20. The prize money will be distributed as follows:

Position Prize Money 1st $100,000 2nd $50,000 3rd-4th $25,000 5th-8th $18,000 9th-11th $13,500 12th-14th $10,500 15th-16th $8,500 17th-19th $6,500 20th-22nd $4,500 23rd-24th $3,000

All participating teams

Here are all the 24 teams participating in the CS2 ESL Pro League S21:

G2 Esports (huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod)

(huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod) Team Spirit (chopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro)

(chopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro) The MongolZ (bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu)

(bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu) Team Vitality (apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropz)

(apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropz) MOUZ (torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx)

(torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx) Natus Vincere (b1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful)

(b1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful) Team Falcons (Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster)

(Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster) Team Liquid (NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, jks, NertZ)

(NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, jks, NertZ) FURIA (yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz)

(yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz) 3DMAX (Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy)

(Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy) Eternal Fire (XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA)

(XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA) GamerLegion (sl3nd, ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ)

(sl3nd, ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ) FlyQuest (INS, Liazz, Vexite, dexter, regali)

(INS, Liazz, Vexite, dexter, regali) SAW (MUTiRiS, story, Ag1l, AZUWU, cej0t)

(MUTiRiS, story, Ag1l, AZUWU, cej0t) HEROIC (SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R)

(SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R) Nemiga Gaming (1eeR, khaN, riskyb0b, Xant3r, zweih)

(1eeR, khaN, riskyb0b, Xant3r, zweih) M80 (Swisher, reck, slaxz-, s1n, Lake)

(Swisher, reck, slaxz-, s1n, Lake) NRG (oSee, HexT, nitr0, Jeorge, br0)

(oSee, HexT, nitr0, Jeorge, br0) TYLOO (JamYoung, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee, Attacker)

(JamYoung, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee, Attacker) Lynn Vision (westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3)

(westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3) paiN Gaming (biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS)

(biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS) MIBR (exit, brnz4n, insani, saffee, Lucaozy)

(exit, brnz4n, insani, saffee, Lucaozy) Mindfreak (tucks, gump, pain, Texta, Crunchy)

(tucks, gump, pain, Texta, Crunchy) Housebets (BRACE, damyo, yourwombat, apocdud, pz)

Results

This section of the article will be updated when ESL Pro League S21 concludes on March 16, 2025.

That's everything you need to know about the ESL Pro League S21. The Counter-Strike 2 community is advised to keep its eye on ESL's official social media accounts for any updates about the tournament.

