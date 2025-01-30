  • home icon
Community reacts to CS2 Premier Season 2 update, calls it "dogsh**"

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Jan 30, 2025 06:15 GMT
The CS2 community is unhappy with the Premier Season 2 update (Image via Valve)

The Counter-Strike community recently took to X to share their thoughts on the CS2 Premier Season 2 update. Many players expressed dissatisfaction with the latest changes made to the game. One user, @ren, even called the update “dogsh**,” citing issues with the map pool, ongoing cheating problems, and gun changes as reasons for their strong reaction.

They wrote:

“dogsh** update. expected something for the first time in forever, but instead we have an ever so slightly less interesting map pool. cheating situation is the same as always… MP9 nerf is tone deaf.”
Many players had high expectations for the Premier Season 2 update, but according to many, Valve didn’t meet them.

Popular Counter-Strike YouTuber @tweeday also expressed his disappointment:

“it's actually crazy. idk why I was hyped again lol”

One of the major concerns for players was the lack of an anti-cheat update. @Nikkezii pointed out that cheaters were still a major problem in the shooter, making almost every match unplayable.

User @skripe shared that, for them, the only positive aspect left in Counter-Strike 2 was the cosmetics:

“If not for the skins, this game wouldve been in the dumpsters long time ago”

Meanwhile, @Jun Jan responded to the original post, saying the game was being carried by the pro scene and its cosmetics. They added that issues like difficulty loading workshop maps and changes to movement made them feel like Valve was only focusing on the pro scene and the skins market.

What changes is the community looking for to improve the current state of CS2?

One of the main changes CS2 players are calling for is an updated anti-cheat system. The current Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) is widely considered ineffective, with players frequently encountering cheaters in matches.

Moreover, Valve has earned a reputation for not addressing community concerns. A notable example is the MP9 nerf, where the developer only decided to decrease the weapon's crouching accuracy, despite the more pressing issue being its run-and-gun potential.

Fixing such issues goes a long way in keeping a community satisfied and boosting the game's popularity. According to many players, Valve needs to recognize that the title is far from in its best form right now, and it’s time to make improvements to address existing problems.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
