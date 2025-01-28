CS2: Is Premier disabled in the game?

CS2 Premier Season 2 is right around the corner, and fans will be wondering whether the ongoing competitive season has come to a close. As per the official X account of Counter-Strike, Premier Season 1 has been temporarily disabled. This is to pave the way for the upcoming season of Premier in this first-person shooter title.

This article will explore why CS2 Premier has been disabled in the title.

Why has CS2 Premier been disabled in-game?

As per the official Counter-Strike X page, Premier has been temporarily disabled in CS2 due to the season's conclusion in-game. According to the developers, the competitive playlist will be disabled until the patch for the latest season kicks in.

This change has been incorporated to prevent further changes to players' MMR (matchmaking rating), allowing Valve to properly reward players with the exclusive Premier Badge as promised in a previous blog post.

Post from the official Counter-Strike handle on X (Image via https://x.com/CounterStrike)

The first season of Counter-Strike 2 Premier has concluded after staying live for a total of 488 days. Initially, it was implied that Counter-Strike 2 would see a seasonal update every three to four months in a calendar year.

However, players have speculated that this unexplained delay in pushing out a new season has been primarily on account of Valve developing a rock-solid anti-cheat (VAC 3.0) to combat the relentless cheating in the game.

That said, players can expect Premier Season 2 to drop very soon, and with it, a ton of balance changes catered to improving the quality-of-life of all players. The developers have stated that major price reworks have been made to improve the weapon economy.

Furthermore, the latest season of Premier will also feature unique collectible rewards, incentivizing players to grind the competitive mode and reach the highest possible MMR in-game.

That's all there is to know about Premier in CS2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section for more related news and guides.

