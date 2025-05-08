What's included in the CS2 Mission Possible update

The CS2 Mission Possible update has gone live for all regions on May 8, 2025. The latest update is targeted towards improving the quality-of-life experience of players, fixing numerous bugs and issues that have been plaguing the game since the last patch. Beyond that, the developers have also introduced some fantastic new content in the game.

In this article, we will explore all the new additions that have been made in the CS2 Mission Possible update. Read below for a detailed brief on the latest patch.

Every new addition in the CS2 Mission Possible update

As evident from the title, the Counter-Strike 2 Mission Possible update has first and foremost introduced the concept of weekly missions. Starting from today, May 8, 2025, the game will now feature one weekly mission that players can choose to complete to get an additional XP reward.

As of the writing of this article, the first weekly challenge requires players to play 15 Competitive matches on Grail. Upon completing this challenge, you will get a 900 XP reward in the game.

In other news, we also have a whole new set of community-made maps in the game. Valve has reshuffled the casual and competitive playlists in the game, and alongside the reshuffling, they have also made changes to the map pool for different game modes.

With the latest update, Valve has removed the following community-designed maps from all CS2 game modes:

Basalt

Edin

Palais

Whistle

Replacing these maps, we have these newly designed maps, which have gone live today with the CS2 Mission Possible update:

Jura (Casual, Deathmatch, and Competitive)

Grail (Casual, Deathmatch, and Competitive)

Agency (Casual, Deathmatch, and Competitive)

Downtown (Wingman)

Brewery (Wingman)

New community map: Jura (Image via Valve)

The introduction of new community maps are a fantastic way to keep the content fresh in a game like Counter-Strike 2. The game's signature definitely features extremely well-balanced maps and weaponry, and a change of pace and strategies on new maps is definitely appreciated by the community as a whole.

Lastly, the addition of a weekly mission tab seems like a fantastic idea for anyone who wishes to grind for Service Medals or their designated Weekly Drop.

That's everything that you need to know about the CS2 Mission Possible update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

