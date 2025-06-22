Team Vitality are your CS2 Austin Major 2025 champions

The CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 has officially concluded, and to no one’s surprise, Team Vitality walked away with yet another title. With this victory, the team has now won seven tournaments in a row, continuing its dominant run in the 2025 season. However, this grand final was not completely one-sided, as The MongolZ gave a really rough competition, at least in the beginning.

On that note, here’s a breakdown of the intense final and how Team Vitality managed to take home the grand prize of $500,000.

Vitality defeats The MongolZ in a thrilling 2-1 series at the BLAST Austin Major 2025

The grand finals, featuring Vitality and The MongolZ, started on Mirage, the most-played competitive map in Counter-Strike 2. In a surprising turn of events, the Asian underdogs defeated Team Vitality on the first map with a dominant scoreline of 13-5. The audience was all hyped up, as The MongolZ is the first-ever Asian team to reach the finals of a CS Major event.

However, as expected, Team Vitality didn’t stay quiet for too long. It completely turned the tide on the second map, Dust2, winning against The MongolZ with a scoreline of 13-4. What's even more interesting is how the audience was still constantly booing apEX, the IGL of Team Vitality.

The third and deciding map, Inferno, was full of surprises. Unlike the fan-favorite stars like ZywOo and ropz, it was apEX who stepped up in a big way and made some of the most impactful plays. Team Vitality eventually secured the win with a scoreline of 13-6, officially becoming the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 champions.

The tournament as a whole was a major win for the CS2 esports scene, attracting over a million concurrent viewers on Twitch. While The MongolZ did not win the Austin Major, they earned massive respect for their run and have now become a new fan-favorite.

