ESL announces first ever CS2 IEM Krakow for 2026

ESL FACEIT Group has officially announced IEM Krakow 2026, the newest addition to its Intel Extreme Masters lineup for Counter-Strike 2 esports. With this announcement, the legendary IEM Katowice era comes to an end after over a decade of unforgettable CS2 esports moments.
IEM Krakow is now positioned to carry forward that legacy on a grander stage, with an even larger audience than Katowice. On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the CS2 IEM Krakow 2026.
IEM Krakow 2026 replaces IEM Katowice in ESL's growing CS2 competitive calendar
The Intel Extreme Masters Krakow 2026 will be the first time a high-tier CS2 tournament has been held in Krakow, Poland since the PGL Krakow Major in 2017. Interestingly, this announcement from ESL comes right after PGL recently announced the cancellation of their Krakow tournament that was planned for 2027.
The early stage of the tournament starts on January 27, 2026, featuring 24 top teams from around the world. Only the top six teams will qualify for the main LAN event that starts on February 6, 2026, and concludes on February 8, 2026. The total prize pool for the tournament is a whopping $1.25 million, which is slightly more than the $1 million prize pool that IEM Katowice used to have for a long time.
The LAN event will be hosted at the TAURON Arena, the same venue that hosted the 2017 Major. This venue has nearly twice the capacity of the Spodek Arena in Katowice. This move is part of a new multi-year agreement between ESL FACEIT Group and the city of Krakow, aiming to make IEM Krakow one of the biggest highlights in the global esports scene.
The local fans will get a sneak peek of the trophy design at the Galeria Krakowska between May 30, 2025, and June 2, 2025, followed by a public display at the Krakow City Hall on June 8, 2025.
CS2 Intel Extreme Masters schedule through 2026 (confirmed so far)
There are three IEM events confirmed till early 2026 for Counter-Strike 2 so far:
- IEM Cologne 2025: July 23, 2025 to August 3, 2025
- IEM Chengdu 2025: November 3, 2025 to November 9, 2025
- IEM Krakow 2026: February 6, 2025 to February 8, 2026
That's everything we know about the upcoming Intel Extreme Masters tournaments. For more information, players are advised to follow the official ESL Counter-Strike channels across social media platforms.
