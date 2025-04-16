Team Envy officially eyes CS2 comeback

The North American CS2 scene may soon see the return of one of its most iconic organizations. Mike "hastr0" Rufail, the founder of Team Envy, recently hinted at a potential comeback in Counter-Strike through two posts on X. The team’s re-entry into the franchise's esports scene will surely bring a lot of excitement to the community.
Let's take a look at hastr0's X post and at Team Envy's history in Counter-Strike esports.
Team Envy's CEO hints at comeback to CS2
In the first X post, hastr0 shared a photo of the DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca 2015 trophy, one of Team Envy's biggest tournament wins ever, stating that it is still in his dining room. He added that the organization is in a serious rebuild mode.
This hints at a structured plan to re-enter the Counter-Strike esports scene. Moreover, he confirmed in a follow-up post that both he and Team Envy co-owner @DerangedNative are exploring plans to bring the team back to the scene. They are keeping an eye out for opportunities and seem to be fully committed to this plan.
Team Envy had a rich legacy in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. From 2015 to 2017, the team was one of the most successful in the world, securing numerous S-tier tournament wins, including the Dreamhack 2015 Major held in Cluj-Napoca. Over the years, their roster featured some of the best players in the game, including apEX, kennyS, NBK-, ScreaM, and karrigan.
Despite their legacy, the organization's Counter-Strike lineup disbanded during COVID in January 2021 after consistently poor results, even before CS2 got released.
As Team Envy eyes a return, there are several free agents that they could potentially add to their roster. Degster, who was the recent MVP at PGL Bucharest 2025, is a great target. Other notable targets include Hooxi, Perfecto, and jks. It remains to be seen which direction the organization will take.
