m0NESY is reportedly joining the Team Falcons CS2 roster

In what can be termed a surprising development, Russian CS2 AWPer Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov is reportedly transferring from G2 Esports to Team Falcons. The rumor surfaces months after NiKo left G2 Esports for Team Falcons. While m0NESY's move has not been officially announced yet, reputed Counter-Strike reporter @neLendirekt shared that the deal is nearly complete and could be public soon.
On that note, here’s everything we know so far about this surprising move and what it could mean for Team Falcons.
NiKo and m0NESY will likely reunite and lead Team Falcons' dream CS2 lineup
After NiKo’s transfer from G2 to Falcons in December 2024, it seems like the star rifler will now be reunited with m0NESY. NiKo joined Falcons as part of a massive roster rebuild that also included Magisk, TeSeS, kyxsan, and degster. However, reports now claim that m0NESY will take over the main sniper role from degster.
Here's what the new Team Falcons CS2 lineup could look like if m0NESY joins the team:
- Damjan "kyxsan" Stoilkovski
- Emil "Magisk" Reif
- René "TeSeS" Madsen
- Nikola "NiKo" Kovač
- Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
The move could be the biggest transfer in Counter-Strike history, considering m0NESY was signed for around $600,000 by G2 Esports in 2022.
When NiKo’s departure from G2 was officially announced, m0NESY did showcase his bond with the former. In an emotional interview, m0NESY admitted that he had cried a lot after hearing the news. On multiple occasions, he described NiKo as a mentor and supporter. This is why their reunion seems to be more than just a power move.
m0NESY began his career with NAVI Junior before joining G2 Esports in January 2022. Since then, he has grown into one of the best AWPers in the world. He then went on to win several high-tier events, like the BLAST Premier World Final 2024, IEM Dallas 2024, and IEM Cologne 2024, with total tournament winnings of over $700,000.
His departure could deal a huge blow to G2, especially after losing NiKo. Fans will be eager to see how the transfer affects both teams. For now, all we can do is wait for an official announcement.
