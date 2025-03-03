CS2: All teams participating in PGL Bucharest 2025

PGL Bucharest 2025 is the next high-tier Counter-Strike 2 tournament by PGL, following the recently concluded PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025. Although the prize pool is comparatively less at $625,000, the competition remains fierce. The tournament will take place at the PGL Studio in Bucharest from April 6, 2025, and will feature 16 top-tier teams from around the world.

With that said, PGL's official X account recently announced the list of participants who have directly qualified for the event.

List of teams participating in PGL Bucharest 2025

The tournament will follow the same structure as PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025. It begins with a Group Stage, where all 16 teams will compete in best-of-three faceoffs. Then, the top eight teams will advance to the Playoffs, which follows a single-elimination format. Moreover, while all the matches till the semi-finals will be best-of-three, the Grand Final is going to be a best-of-five.

The following teams have already secured their spots based on Valve Regional Standings (VRS) as of March 2, 2025:

G2 Esports (huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod)

(huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod) The MongolZ (bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu)

(bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu) FaZe Clan (rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE)

(rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE) Eternal Fire (XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA)

(XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA) Team Falcons (Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster)

(Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster) Team Liquid (NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, jks, NertZ)

(NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, jks, NertZ) FURIA (yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz)

(yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz) Virtus.pro (FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY)

(FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY) GamerLegion (sl3nd, ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ)

(sl3nd, ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ) 3DMAX (Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy)

(Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy) Astralis (dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN)

(dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN) paiN Gaming (biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS)

The remaining four teams will qualify through regional closed qualifiers, ensuring a mix of experienced and rising rosters. As mentioned before, the prize pool of the tournament is $625,000 and will be distributed amongst the participants in the following manner:

1st: $200,000

$200,000 2nd: $93,750

$93,750 3rd: $75,000

$75,000 4th: $43,750

$43,750 5th-8th: $31,250

$31,250 9th-11th: $15,625

$15,625 12th-14th: $9,375

$9,375 15th-16th: $6,250

PGL Bucharest 2025 continues the ambitious roadmap for PGL's Counter-Strike 2 competitions. Here are the upcoming PGL events in 2025,

PGL Bucharest 2025: April 6, 2025, to April 13, 2025.

April 6, 2025, to April 13, 2025. PGL Astana 2025: May 10, 2025 to May 18, 2025.

May 10, 2025 to May 18, 2025. PGL Belgrade 2025: October 25, 2025 to November 2, 2025.

That's everything you need to know about PGL Bucharest 2025. For more information, you can refer to the official PGL blog here.

