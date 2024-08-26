CS2 pro NiKo reportedly joining Team Falcons in 2025

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) professional player Nikola "NiKo" Kovač is reportedly set to leave G2 Esports after almost four years of his star-studded journey with the organization, which saw multiple podium finishes in S-Tier tournaments. NiKo was apparently offered to be bought out of his G2 contract to play in Team Falcons. However, the exact details have yet to be confirmed by official channels like the organizations and NiKo.

Professional esports rosters tend to switch after almost every competitive season. This keeps the teams fresh and allows players to try out tournaments with different members while creating new spots for emerging talents. However, the rumor that NiKo is leaving G2 might take the community by surprise.

This article will highlight G2 NiKo’s rumored deal with Team Falcons in CS2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author. The information was sourced from Sheep Esports.

Trending

CS2 veteran rumored to join Team Falcons with a complete buyout offer

NiKo is one of the pillars of the CS community, providing the player base with incredible gameplay throughout various matches and competitive circuits. A rumor about this player leaving G2 Esports is quite sudden and might even pull away some of his fans toward Team Falcons.

Expand Tweet

The source suggests that Team Falcons will be completing a player buyout for around $1 million to $1.2 million. The contract also reportedly features a 3-year agreement, meaning NiKo would be signed to the organization throughout the entire tenure.

Also Read: CS2 becomes highest profit generating game on Steam

NiKo has won multiple tournaments with G2, including BLAST Premier: World Final 2022, Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2023, and Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2023. The team also managed to secure a second-position finish in PGL Major Stockholm 2021 after a 0-2 defeat to Natus Vincere.

Also Read: CS2 Blast Premier finals to be held in Singapore

NiKo was part of the renowned FaZe Clan for over three years before joining G2 Esports in October 2020. He has been in the competitive scene for a long time and has created a successful legacy throughout Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s (CS:GO’s) life cycle.

The rumor also highlights that NiKo would be playing the Shanghai Major as the final tournament with G2 Esports before joining Team Falcons. He will reportedly debut for the new team in January 2025, just before some of the biggest global events like PGL and BLAST tournaments.

You might be interested in: CS2 officially bans Snap Tap and Null Binds

It is important to note that NiKo's transfer to Team Falcons from G2 Esports has not been confirmed by any officials at the time of writing this article. Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of both teams and the player for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!