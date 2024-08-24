CS2 BLAST Premier World Final to be held in Singapore

The CS2 BLAST Premier World Final 2024 is all set to take place in Singapore, breaking the two-season streak (2022 and 2023) of Ethihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. The esteemed World Final is ready to take place from October 30, 2024, to November 3, 2024.

While all eyes will be on BLAST’s shiny trophy, eight teams across different regions will gather on Asia-Pacific soil for a five-day venture into the fight for a massive prize pool of US$1,000,000. This article will provide readers with more information regarding the upcoming BLAST Premier World Final tournament in Singapore.

Singapore will host the BLAST Premier World Final tournament

Based on a recent X post by AEG Present Asia, they’ve partnered with BLAST to host the prestigious BLAST Premier World Final 2024 tournament in Singapore. The company’s main motive is to capitalize on the elevated Esports market of the Asia-Pacific region. Hence, they have decided to host this massive tournament in the Eastern Hemisphere.

According to BLAST’s Director of Market Development, James Woollard, Singapore has a massive potential to become the next biggest Esports hub. He added:

"We are incredibly excited to bring two of the biggest esports titles to this vibrant destination. Over the coming 18 months, Singapore will become a major hub for esports in Southeast Asia, and with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board, we look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences for fans while helping to build a thriving esports ecosystem in the region. Bringing the first BLAST arena event to Singapore is an exciting first step in this journey. The World Final will see the world’s best Counter-Strike players and teams fighting for a $1,000,000 total prize pool."

Here’s a detailed list of teams that will participate in the upcoming BLAST World Final tournament in 2024:

Team Spirit (Spring Final and IEM Katowice 2024)

(Spring Final and IEM Katowice 2024) Natus Vincere (PGL Major Copenhagen 2024)

(PGL Major Copenhagen 2024) Team Vitality (IEM Cologne 2024)

(IEM Cologne 2024) FaZe Clan (Global Leaderboard)

(Global Leaderboard) G2 Esports (Global Leaderboard)

(Global Leaderboard) TBD

TBD

TBD

Among these eight teams, five have been selected based on several qualification criteria. However, the rest of the teams will be decided in the coming months based on their BLAST Premier leaderboard rankings and Fall Final eligibility.

Meanwhile, BLAST is also getting ready to host their Dota Slam 2025 in the same arena. Interested candidates can register on BLAST.tv’s official website to get their hands on the ticket via the pre-sale window.

