CS2 Radiant Collection: All skins and price range

The Spring Forward event update introduced a new cosmetics line called the CS2 Radiant Collection. This assortment includes unique weapon skins that players can claim for free by playing the game. The bundle is inspired by bright colors, featuring finishes with red, grey, and cream accents.
This article explores all the skins and their price ranges in the CS2 Radiant Collection.
All skins, prices, and availability of CS2 Radiant Collection
Gamers can grab the skins in the CS2 Radiant Collection by playing matches and earning weekly XP bonus rewards. The goodies in this bundle are drop weapons and can't be obtained by opening cases. Note that players can get all the skins and their estimated price range via the Steam Community Marketplace.
They can obtain these skins via trading options and third-party websites. However, the skin prices vary according to the finish rarity and availability.
All skins from the CS2 Radiant Collection
The CS2 Radiant Collection includes a whopping 28 skins. Here's how they'll look and be priced in the game:
1) AK-47 | Nouveau Rouge $35.00 - $540.79
2) Desert Eagle | Mulberry $6.12 - $142.32
3) M4A1-S | Glitched Paint $6.86 - $47.23
4) USP-S | Bleeding Edge $5.75 - $35.00
5) Glock-18 | Coral Bloom $1.52 - $16.68
6) MP9 | Shredded $1.77 - $6.58
7) M4A1-S | Rose Hex $1.99 - $5.58
8) AWP | Arsenic Spill $2.31 - $5.57
9) P250 | Red Tide $1.67 - $7.06
10) SSG 08 | Blush Pour $2.16 - $5.92
11) Tec-9 | Citric Acid $0.25 - $0.77
12) M4A4 | Steel Work $0.16 - $1.19
13) SG 553 | Basket Halftone $0.21 - $0.85
14) Galil AR | O-Ranger $0.27 - $1.28
15) FAMAS | Grey Ghost $0.28 - $0.87
16) P250 | Sedimentary $0.10 - $0.84
17) MP7 | Short Ochre $0.04 - $0.21
18) XM1014 | Canvas Cloud $0.06 - $0.13
19) C7Z5-Auto | Pink Pearl $0.05 - $0.15
20) MP9 | Multi-Terrain $0.05 - $0.15
21) SCAR-20 | Short Ochre $0.04 - $0.15
22) Five-SeveN | Autumn Thicket $0.04 - $0.15
23) PP-Bizon | Wood Block Camo $0.06 - $0.11
24) Nova | Marsh Grass $0.05 - $0.13
25) G3SG1 | Red Jasper $0.04 - $0.10
26) MAC-10 | Bronzer $0.05 - $0.17
27) Dual Berettas | BorDeux $0.03 - $0.16
28) P90 | Desert Halftone $0.03 - $0.10
That covers our list for all skins and their price range in the CS2 Radiant Collection. Follow Sportskeeda for more Counter-Strike news and updates.
