CS2 Radiant Collection: All skins and price range

The Spring Forward event update introduced a new cosmetics line called the CS2 Radiant Collection. This assortment includes unique weapon skins that players can claim for free by playing the game. The bundle is inspired by bright colors, featuring finishes with red, grey, and cream accents.

This article explores all the skins and their price ranges in the CS2 Radiant Collection.

All skins, prices, and availability of CS2 Radiant Collection

Gamers can grab the skins in the CS2 Radiant Collection by playing matches and earning weekly XP bonus rewards. The goodies in this bundle are drop weapons and can't be obtained by opening cases. Note that players can get all the skins and their estimated price range via the Steam Community Marketplace.

They can obtain these skins via trading options and third-party websites. However, the skin prices vary according to the finish rarity and availability.

Also read — CS2 Boreal Collection: All skins and price range

All skins from the CS2 Radiant Collection

The CS2 Radiant Collection includes a whopping 28 skins. Here's how they'll look and be priced in the game:

1) AK-47 | Nouveau Rouge $35.00 - $540.79

AK-47 | Nouveau Rouge (Image via Valve)

2) Desert Eagle | Mulberry $6.12 - $142.32

Desert Eagle | Mulberry (Image via Valve)

3) M4A1-S | Glitched Paint $6.86 - $47.23

M4A1-S | Glitched Paint (Image via Valve)

4) USP-S | Bleeding Edge $5.75 - $35.00

USP-S | Bleeding Edge (Image via Valve)

5) Glock-18 | Coral Bloom $1.52 - $16.68

Glock-18 | Coral Bloom (Image via Valve)

6) MP9 | Shredded $1.77 - $6.58

MP9 | Shredded (Image via Valve)

7) M4A1-S | Rose Hex $1.99 - $5.58

M4A1-S | Rose Hex (Image via Valve)

8) AWP | Arsenic Spill $2.31 - $5.57

AWP | Arsenic Spill (Image via Valve)

9) P250 | Red Tide $1.67 - $7.06

P250 | Red Tide (Image via Valve)

10) SSG 08 | Blush Pour $2.16 - $5.92

SSG 08 | Blush Pour (Image via Valve)

11) Tec-9 | Citric Acid $0.25 - $0.77

Tec-9 | Citric Acid (Image via Valve)

12) M4A4 | Steel Work $0.16 - $1.19

M4A4 | Steel Work (Image via Valve)

13) SG 553 | Basket Halftone $0.21 - $0.85

SG 553 | Basket Halftone (Image via Valve)

14) Galil AR | O-Ranger $0.27 - $1.28

Galil AR | O-Ranger (Image via Valve)

15) FAMAS | Grey Ghost $0.28 - $0.87

FAMAS | Grey Ghost (Image via Valve)

16) P250 | Sedimentary $0.10 - $0.84

P250 | Sedimentary (Image via Valve)

17) MP7 | Short Ochre $0.04 - $0.21

MP7 | Short Ochre (Image via Valve)

18) XM1014 | Canvas Cloud $0.06 - $0.13

XM1014 | Canvas Cloud (Image via Valve)

19) C7Z5-Auto | Pink Pearl $0.05 - $0.15

C7Z5-Auto | Pink Pearl (Image via Valve)

20) MP9 | Multi-Terrain $0.05 - $0.15

MP9 | Multi-Terrain (Image via Valve)

21) SCAR-20 | Short Ochre $0.04 - $0.15

SCAR-20 | Short Ochre (Image via Valve)

22) Five-SeveN | Autumn Thicket $0.04 - $0.15

Five-SeveN | Autumn Thicket In-game ss

23) PP-Bizon | Wood Block Camo $0.06 - $0.11

PP-Bizon | Wood Block Camo (Image via Valve)

24) Nova | Marsh Grass $0.05 - $0.13

Nova | Marsh Grass (Image via Valve)

25) G3SG1 | Red Jasper $0.04 - $0.10

G3SG1 | Red Jasper (Image via Valve)

26) MAC-10 | Bronzer $0.05 - $0.17

MAC-10 | Bronzer (Image via Valve)

27) Dual Berettas | BorDeux $0.03 - $0.16

Dual Berettas | BorDeux (Image via Valve)

28) P90 | Desert Halftone $0.03 - $0.10

P90 | Desert Halftone (Image via Valve)

That covers our list for all skins and their price range in the CS2 Radiant Collection. Follow Sportskeeda for more Counter-Strike news and updates.

