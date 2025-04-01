CS2 Boreal Collection: All skins and price range

The Boreal Collection in CS2 is a new cosmetic bundle that was launched with the Spring Forward event update on March 31, 2025. Ever since the update, players have been excited to get their favorite weapons in the weekly drops. The bundle takes inspiration from the Boreal color-theme, where every cosmetic features rich and unique designs embroided with green and gray accents.

This article covers everything you need to know about the CS2 Boreal Collection. Read below to find out more about the skins and their price range.

All skins, prices, and availability of CS2's latest Boreal Collection

Players can get the CS2 Boreal Collection skins from weekly XP bonus rewards. The skins in this bundle can't be unlocked by opening cases, as they are drop weapon cosmetics. However, they can be purchased or traded from the Steam Community Market or third-party websites.

The prices of cosmetics in CS2 are subject to change as the market is extremely volatile. Gamers should consider the demand and supply of their preferred cosmetic and explore options rather than relying on a single seller.

All skins from the CS2 Boreal Collection

The Boreal Collection features 29 exotic weapon skins in CS2. Here's a look at all of them:

1) AWP | Green Energy $100.00 - $1,732.08

AWP | Green Energy (Image via Valve)

2) Glock-18 | Glockingbird $12.81 - $118.56

Glock-18 | Glockingbird (Image via Valve)

3) M4A4 | Sheet Lightning $18.97 - $97.25

M4A4 | Sheet Lightning (Image via Valve)

4) AK-47 | Wintergreen $12.43 - $59.27

AK-47 | Wintergreen (Image via Valve)

5) USP-S | Tropical Breeze $3.96 - $24

USP-S | Tropical Breeze (Image via Valve)

6) MP5-SD | Gold Leaf $5.07 - $1,541.82

MP5-SD | Gold Leaf (Image via Valve)

7) MAC-10 | Poplar Thicket $3.47 - $16.22

MAC-10 | Poplar Thicket (Image via Valve)

8) XM1014 | Copperflage $1.95 - $7.10

XM1014 | Copperflage (Image via Valve)

9) AK-47 | VariCamo Grey $2.01 - $6.82

AK-47 | VariCamo Grey (Image via Valve)

10) SSG 08 | Tiger Tear$0.94 - $2.95

SSG 08 | Tiger Tear (Image via Valve)

11) Tec-9 | Garter-9 $0.97 - $3.47

Tec-9 | Garter-9 (Image via Valve)

12) Galil AR | Acid Dart $0.86 - $2.90

Galil AR | Acid Dart (Image via Valve)

13) MAC-10 | Acid Hex $0.83 - $2.13

MAC-10 | Acid Hex (Image via Valve)

14) R8 Revolver | Leafhopper $0.78 - $4.74

R8 Revolver | Leafhopper (Image via Valve)

15) Dual Berettas | Polished Malachite $0.94 - $12.43

Dual Berettas | Polished Malachite (Image via Valve)

16) P2000 | Marsh $0.87 - $2.37

P2000 | Marsh (Image via Valve)

17) P90 | Mustard Gas $0.69 - $1.96

P90 | Mustard Gas (Image via Valve)

18) Zeus x27 | Swamp DDPAT $0.69 - $2.37

Zeus x27 | Swamp DDPAT (Image via Valve)

19) UMP-45 | Green Swirl $0.13 - $189.70

UMP-45 | Green Swirl (Image via Valve)

20) MP9 | Pine $0.11 - $10.07

MP9 | Pine (Image via Valve)

21) P250 | Copper Oxide $0.12 - $0.49

P250 | Copper Oxide (Image via Valve)

22) SSG 08 | Green Ceramic $0.11 - $1.49

SSG 08 | Green Ceramic (Image via Valve)

23) Tec-9 | Raw Ceramic $0.92- $2.12

Tec-9 | Raw Ceramic (Image via Valve)

24) AUG | Commando Company $0.12 - $0.54

AUG | Commando Company (Image via Valve)

25) Negev | Raw Ceramic $0.14 - $0.36

Negev | Raw Ceramic (Image via Valve)

26) M249 | Sage Camo $0.13 - $0.35

M249 | Sage Camo (Image via Valve)

27) MAG-7 | Copper Oxide $0.14 - $0.28

MAG-7 | Copper Oxide (Image via Valve)

28) FAMAS | Palm $0.13 - $0.35

FAMAS | Palm (Image via Valve)

29) G3SG1 | Green Cell $0.12 - $0.26

G3SG1 | Green Cell (Image via Valve)

That covers our list for all skins and their price range in the CS2 Boreal Collection. Follow Sportskeeda for more Counter-Strike news and updates.

