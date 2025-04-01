CS2 Boreal Collection: All skins and price range

The Boreal Collection in CS2 is a new cosmetic bundle that was launched with the Spring Forward event update on March 31, 2025. Ever since the update, players have been excited to get their favorite weapons in the weekly drops. The bundle takes inspiration from the Boreal color-theme, where every cosmetic features rich and unique designs embroided with green and gray accents.
This article covers everything you need to know about the CS2 Boreal Collection. Read below to find out more about the skins and their price range.
All skins, prices, and availability of CS2's latest Boreal Collection
Players can get the CS2 Boreal Collection skins from weekly XP bonus rewards. The skins in this bundle can't be unlocked by opening cases, as they are drop weapon cosmetics. However, they can be purchased or traded from the Steam Community Market or third-party websites.
The prices of cosmetics in CS2 are subject to change as the market is extremely volatile. Gamers should consider the demand and supply of their preferred cosmetic and explore options rather than relying on a single seller.
All skins from the CS2 Boreal Collection
The Boreal Collection features 29 exotic weapon skins in CS2. Here's a look at all of them:
1) AWP | Green Energy $100.00 - $1,732.08
2) Glock-18 | Glockingbird $12.81 - $118.56
3) M4A4 | Sheet Lightning $18.97 - $97.25
4) AK-47 | Wintergreen $12.43 - $59.27
5) USP-S | Tropical Breeze $3.96 - $24
6) MP5-SD | Gold Leaf $5.07 - $1,541.82
7) MAC-10 | Poplar Thicket $3.47 - $16.22
8) XM1014 | Copperflage $1.95 - $7.10
9) AK-47 | VariCamo Grey $2.01 - $6.82
10) SSG 08 | Tiger Tear$0.94 - $2.95
11) Tec-9 | Garter-9 $0.97 - $3.47
12) Galil AR | Acid Dart $0.86 - $2.90
13) MAC-10 | Acid Hex $0.83 - $2.13
14) R8 Revolver | Leafhopper $0.78 - $4.74
15) Dual Berettas | Polished Malachite $0.94 - $12.43
16) P2000 | Marsh $0.87 - $2.37
17) P90 | Mustard Gas $0.69 - $1.96
18) Zeus x27 | Swamp DDPAT $0.69 - $2.37
19) UMP-45 | Green Swirl $0.13 - $189.70
20) MP9 | Pine $0.11 - $10.07
21) P250 | Copper Oxide $0.12 - $0.49
22) SSG 08 | Green Ceramic $0.11 - $1.49
23) Tec-9 | Raw Ceramic $0.92- $2.12
24) AUG | Commando Company $0.12 - $0.54
25) Negev | Raw Ceramic $0.14 - $0.36
26) M249 | Sage Camo $0.13 - $0.35
27) MAG-7 | Copper Oxide $0.14 - $0.28
28) FAMAS | Palm $0.13 - $0.35
29) G3SG1 | Green Cell $0.12 - $0.26
That covers our list for all skins and their price range in the CS2 Boreal Collection. Follow Sportskeeda for more Counter-Strike news and updates.
