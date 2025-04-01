CS2 Ascent Collection: All skins and price range

With the arrival of the Spring Forward event, the Ascent Collection has been added to Counter-Strike 2. All the skins in this package are available in the game as of April 1, 2025. The event also introduced two other weapon collections, Boreal and Radiant, available in the weekly packages. These skins can be part of the care package drop list and feature 70 unique finishes with stylized designs and vibrant colors.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know about the CS2 Ascent Collection.

All skins, prices, and availability of CS2's latest Ascent Collection

Where to buy

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The CS2 Ascent Collections skins are part of the weekly XP bonus and can be earned by playing the game. You can also purchase them from the Steam Community Market or third-party websites. Additionally, all skins in the Ascent collection are drop weapons and can't be obtained by opening cases.

It is important to note that weapon cosmetics in CS2 are priced according to their wear and rarity. Furthermore, the price is subject to change depending on the demand and supply.

Ad

Also read: CS:GO Anubis Collection (2023): All skins, price range, and more

All skins from the Ascent Collection

The Ascent Collection bundles 28 unique weapon cosmetics in CS2. With that said, let's look at all the -new skins in this collection:

1) M4A1-S Stratosphere $98.27 - $448.44

M4A1-S | Stratosphere (Image via Valve)

2) AK-47 | Midnight Laminate $24.86 - $208.92

Ad

AK-47 | Midnight Laminate (Image via Valve)

3) USP-S | Royal Guard $20.15 - $93.57

Ad

USP-S | Royal Guard (Image via Valve)

4) Desery Eagle | Mint Fan $5.42 - $20.75

Ad

Desert Eagle | Mint Fan (Image via Valve)

5) MP9 | Cobalt Paisley $4.83 - $47.43

Ad

MP9 | Cobalt Paisley (Image via Valve)

6) P2000 | Royal Baroque $6.52 - $41.45

Ad

P2000 | Royal Baroque (Image via Valve)

7) FAMAS | Yeti Camo $4.18 - $1,522.55

Ad

FAMAS | Yeti Camo (Image via Valve)

8) P90 | Reef Grief $4.74 - $48.04

Ad

P90 | Reef Grief (Image via Valve)

9) Zeus x27 | Electric Blue $2.67 - $17.19

Ad

Zeus x27 | Electric Blue (Image via Valve)

10) Glock-18 | Ocean Topo $0.96 - $4.31

Ad

Glock-18 | Ocean Topo (Image via Valve)

11) M4A4 | Naval Shred Camo $1.06 - $6.87

Ad

M4A4 | Naval Shred Camo (Image via Valve)

12) Galil AR | Robin's Egg $0.98 - $3.19

Ad

Galil AR | Robin's Egg (Image via Valve)

13) Five-SeveN | Sky Blue $0.98 - $8.00

Ad

Five-SeveN | Sky Blue (Image via Valve)

14) Negev | Sour Grapes $0.69 - $8.35

Ad

Negev | Sour Grapes (Image via Valve)

15) Dual Berettas | Rose Nacre $0.86 - $10.00

Ad

Dual Berettas | Rose Nacre (Image via Valve)

16) XM1014 | Gum Wall Camo $0.88 - $3.53

Ad

XM1014 | Gum Wall Camo (Image via Valve)

17) Nova | Turquoise Pour $0.53 - $8.30

Ad

Nova | Turquoise Pour (Image via Valve)

18) MP9 | Buff Blue $0.20 - $2.08

Ad

MP9 | Buff Blue (Image via Valve)

19) Tec-9 | Blue Blast $0.15 - $1.91

Ad

Tec-9 | Blue (Image via Valve)

20) P250 | Plum Netting $0.21 - $0.48

Ad

P250 | Plum Netting (Image via Valve)

21) MAC-10 | Storm Camo $0.15 - $0.62

Ad

MAC-10 | Storm Camo (Image via Valve)

22) R8 Revolver | Cobalt Grip $0.17 - $1.00

Ad

R8 Revolver | Cobalt Grip (Image via Valve)

23) SSG 08 | Grey Smoke $0.24 - $1.40

Ad

SSG 08 | Grey Smoke (Image via Valve)

24) SG 553 | Night Camo $0.15 - $5.31

Ad

SG 553 | Night Camo (Image via Valve)

25) Galil AR | Grey Smoke $0.18 - $0.48

Ad

Galil AR | Grey Smoke (Image via Valve)

26) P90 | Blue Tac $0.18 - $0.36

Ad

P90 | Blue Tac (Image via Valve)

27) MP5-SD | Lime Hex $0.17 - $0.40

Ad

MP5-SD | Lime Hex (Image via Valve)

28) Sawed-Off | Runoff $0.20 - $0.69

Ad

Sawed-Off | Runoff (Image via Valve)

That covers our overview of the CS2 Ascent Collection. Follow Sportskeeda for more Counter-Strike news and updates.

Ad

Check out other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.