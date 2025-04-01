CS2 Ascent Collection: All skins and price range

With the arrival of the Spring Forward event, the Ascent Collection has been added to Counter-Strike 2. All the skins in this package are available in the game as of April 1, 2025. The event also introduced two other weapon collections, Boreal and Radiant, available in the weekly packages. These skins can be part of the care package drop list and feature 70 unique finishes with stylized designs and vibrant colors.
This article covers everything you need to know about the CS2 Ascent Collection.
All skins, prices, and availability of CS2's latest Ascent Collection
Where to buy
The CS2 Ascent Collections skins are part of the weekly XP bonus and can be earned by playing the game. You can also purchase them from the Steam Community Market or third-party websites. Additionally, all skins in the Ascent collection are drop weapons and can't be obtained by opening cases.
It is important to note that weapon cosmetics in CS2 are priced according to their wear and rarity. Furthermore, the price is subject to change depending on the demand and supply.
All skins from the Ascent Collection
The Ascent Collection bundles 28 unique weapon cosmetics in CS2. With that said, let's look at all the -new skins in this collection:
1) M4A1-S Stratosphere $98.27 - $448.44
2) AK-47 | Midnight Laminate $24.86 - $208.92
3) USP-S | Royal Guard $20.15 - $93.57
4) Desery Eagle | Mint Fan $5.42 - $20.75
5) MP9 | Cobalt Paisley $4.83 - $47.43
6) P2000 | Royal Baroque $6.52 - $41.45
7) FAMAS | Yeti Camo $4.18 - $1,522.55
8) P90 | Reef Grief $4.74 - $48.04
9) Zeus x27 | Electric Blue $2.67 - $17.19
10) Glock-18 | Ocean Topo $0.96 - $4.31
11) M4A4 | Naval Shred Camo $1.06 - $6.87
12) Galil AR | Robin's Egg $0.98 - $3.19
13) Five-SeveN | Sky Blue $0.98 - $8.00
14) Negev | Sour Grapes $0.69 - $8.35
15) Dual Berettas | Rose Nacre $0.86 - $10.00
16) XM1014 | Gum Wall Camo $0.88 - $3.53
17) Nova | Turquoise Pour $0.53 - $8.30
18) MP9 | Buff Blue $0.20 - $2.08
19) Tec-9 | Blue Blast $0.15 - $1.91
20) P250 | Plum Netting $0.21 - $0.48
21) MAC-10 | Storm Camo $0.15 - $0.62
22) R8 Revolver | Cobalt Grip $0.17 - $1.00
23) SSG 08 | Grey Smoke $0.24 - $1.40
24) SG 553 | Night Camo $0.15 - $5.31
25) Galil AR | Grey Smoke $0.18 - $0.48
26) P90 | Blue Tac $0.18 - $0.36
27) MP5-SD | Lime Hex $0.17 - $0.40
28) Sawed-Off | Runoff $0.20 - $0.69
That covers our overview of the CS2 Ascent Collection. Follow Sportskeeda for more Counter-Strike news and updates.
