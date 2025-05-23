Our picks for best CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick'Ems

Choosing the best CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick’Ems is not easy, especially with a mix of powerhouse teams and promising underdogs entering the scene. Hosted by BLAST.tv, this tournament is the first CS2 Major in North America and features $1.25 million in prize pool. The event kicks off on June 3, 2025, and concludes on June 22, 2025.

Ad

Just like past majors, the Viewer Pass for BLAST Austin Major 2025 is now available, and the Pick’Ems challenge is live. You’ll begin with a bronze coin that upgrades to silver, gold, and ultimately diamond as you make correct predictions.

On that note, here are our early picks for the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick'Ems.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions. It will be updated as we proceed to the next stages.

Ad

Trending

Best choices for CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick’Ems

As of May 22, 2025, the Stage 1 (Opening Stage) Pick’Ems are live in the game. Later stages will unlock once the current round concludes. Here are all the teams competing in the Stage 1:

OG (F1KU, Chr1zN, Buzz, spooke, nicoodoz)

(F1KU, Chr1zN, Buzz, spooke, nicoodoz) HEROIC (SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R)

(SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R) Metizport (adamb, Plopski, L00m1, isak, hampus)

(adamb, Plopski, L00m1, isak, hampus) Nemiga Gaming (1eeR, khaN, riskyb0b, Xant3r, zweih)

(1eeR, khaN, riskyb0b, Xant3r, zweih) BetBoom Team (s1ren, zorte, Magnojez, Ax1Le, Boombl4)

(s1ren, zorte, Magnojez, Ax1Le, Boombl4) B8 (npl, esenthial, headtr1ck, alex666, kensizor)

(npl, esenthial, headtr1ck, alex666, kensizor) Complexity (JT, Grim, hallzerk, Cxzi, nicx)

(JT, Grim, hallzerk, Cxzi, nicx) Wildcard (stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy)

(stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy) NRG (oSee, HexT, nitr0, Jeorge, br0)

(oSee, HexT, nitr0, Jeorge, br0) Imperial Esports (VINI, noway, decenty, try, chayJESUS)

(VINI, noway, decenty, try, chayJESUS) Fluxo (zevy, arT, kye, piriajr, mlhzin)

(zevy, arT, kye, piriajr, mlhzin) Legacy (latto, dumau, saadzin, n1ssim, lux)

(latto, dumau, saadzin, n1ssim, lux) Chinggis Warriors (controlez, ariucle, ROUX, efire, cool4st)

(controlez, ariucle, ROUX, efire, cool4st) Lynn Vision Gaming (westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3)

(westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3) TYLOO (Attacker, JamYoung, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee)

(Attacker, JamYoung, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee) FlyQuest (INS, Liazz, Vexite, regali, nettik)

Ad

Stage 1 prediction

Stage 1 prediction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Valve)

To unlock the silver coin, you have to make five right predictions out of 10. Based on the recent performance of the Stage 1 teams, here are our predictions:

Ad

3-0 Results

HEROIC

Complexity

3-1, 3-2 Results

BetBoom Team

NRG

OG

B8

Nemiga Gaming

Lynn Vision Gaming

0-3 Results

FlyQuest

Chinggis Warriors

The only experienced top-tier teams in Stage 1 are HEROIC and Complexity, and thus, they should not really struggle against their opponents. However, guessing the 3-1, 3-2 bracket could be difficult, as numerous inconsistent teams are hard to predict here. Nonetheless, this list seems to be the most reliable statistically and should get you at least five correct predictions.

Ad

These are our predictions for the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick'Ems for now. The later-stage predictions will be updated here as we proceed further in the event.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.