Our picks for best CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick'Ems

Choosing the best CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick’Ems is not easy, especially with a mix of powerhouse teams and promising underdogs entering the scene. Hosted by BLAST.tv, this tournament is the first CS2 Major in North America and features $1.25 million in prize pool. The event kicks off on June 3, 2025, and concludes on June 22, 2025.
Just like past majors, the Viewer Pass for BLAST Austin Major 2025 is now available, and the Pick’Ems challenge is live. You’ll begin with a bronze coin that upgrades to silver, gold, and ultimately diamond as you make correct predictions.
On that note, here are our early picks for the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick'Ems.
Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions. It will be updated as we proceed to the next stages.
Best choices for CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick’Ems
As of May 22, 2025, the Stage 1 (Opening Stage) Pick’Ems are live in the game. Later stages will unlock once the current round concludes. Here are all the teams competing in the Stage 1:
- OG (F1KU, Chr1zN, Buzz, spooke, nicoodoz)
- HEROIC (SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R)
- Metizport (adamb, Plopski, L00m1, isak, hampus)
- Nemiga Gaming (1eeR, khaN, riskyb0b, Xant3r, zweih)
- BetBoom Team (s1ren, zorte, Magnojez, Ax1Le, Boombl4)
- B8 (npl, esenthial, headtr1ck, alex666, kensizor)
- Complexity (JT, Grim, hallzerk, Cxzi, nicx)
- Wildcard (stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy)
- NRG (oSee, HexT, nitr0, Jeorge, br0)
- Imperial Esports (VINI, noway, decenty, try, chayJESUS)
- Fluxo (zevy, arT, kye, piriajr, mlhzin)
- Legacy (latto, dumau, saadzin, n1ssim, lux)
- Chinggis Warriors (controlez, ariucle, ROUX, efire, cool4st)
- Lynn Vision Gaming (westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3)
- TYLOO (Attacker, JamYoung, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee)
- FlyQuest (INS, Liazz, Vexite, regali, nettik)
Stage 1 prediction
To unlock the silver coin, you have to make five right predictions out of 10. Based on the recent performance of the Stage 1 teams, here are our predictions:
3-0 Results
- HEROIC
- Complexity
3-1, 3-2 Results
- BetBoom Team
- NRG
- OG
- B8
- Nemiga Gaming
- Lynn Vision Gaming
0-3 Results
- FlyQuest
- Chinggis Warriors
The only experienced top-tier teams in Stage 1 are HEROIC and Complexity, and thus, they should not really struggle against their opponents. However, guessing the 3-1, 3-2 bracket could be difficult, as numerous inconsistent teams are hard to predict here. Nonetheless, this list seems to be the most reliable statistically and should get you at least five correct predictions.
These are our predictions for the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick'Ems for now. The later-stage predictions will be updated here as we proceed further in the event.
